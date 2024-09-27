GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad-based theatre group The Torn Curtains to stage a play at The Park in Visakhapatnam

‘Tea with Everything’ is a series of plays based on stories by Anton Chekov

Published - September 27, 2024 11:27 am IST

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
The cast and crew of The Torn Curtains, a Hyderabased based theatre group.

The cast and crew of The Torn Curtains, a Hyderabased based theatre group. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hyderabad-based theatre group The Torn Curtains will be presenting a series of short plays titled ‘Tea With Everything’ at The Park, Visakhapatnam. Adapted from Neil Simon’s The Good Doctor, by Kanishka Dasgupta, it is based on stories and plays written by the Russian playwright and author Anton Chekov. The play is a medley of entertaining stories that are charming, hilarious, sad and touching. The audience will get to meet a variety of characters, some innocent, some cunning, some quirky, but all of them strikingly human.

The plot centres on a writer who suffers from writer’s block and her own artistic temperament. She shares her stories with the audience, and presents them with a plethora of interesting scenes: some from her childhood, others about her family and friends, and her own life experiences. She brings to life four short stories – ‘The Sneeze’, ‘A Defenceless Creature’, ‘The Arrangement’ and ‘Too Late For Happiness’.

The Torn Curtains is one of the oldest theatre groups of Hyderabad with over 100 plays and performances across India, US, Canada and Dubai. “We strive to keep theatre alive as a socially responsible tool that connects stories to emotions, people to communities and culture to the present context. Theatre has the power to change lives and hence, must be accessible to the common man,” says Mala Pasha of The Torn Curtains.

‘Tea With Everything’ will be staged at The Park on September 28. Open only for those aged 18 and above. For tickets, contact 98491 21197 and 77998 66665.

Published - September 27, 2024 11:27 am IST

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.