His solo show after a decade is on display at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad

The red trunk and branches of a tree glowing with white, blue and green leaves against a beige background form an interesting contrast in artist Bhaskara Rao Botcha’s painting. The acrylic work reminding us of a cherry tree is among 37 works on display at the State Art Gallery in Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad. Curated by Amareesh Kumar, the exhibition ‘Vriksha’ celebrates Bhaskara Rao’s muse ‘The Tree.’ Incorporated with architectural elements and bells, the paintings in 4 X 6 feet and 1X1 feet appear resplendent, with trees painted in different forms and seasons.

Central element

Elated at presenting a solo show after a decade, the former assistant professor at Loyala Academy says the tree has been a central element and featured in various shades. Interestingly, his subjects have remained the same even though the painting process differed. He explains, “I used to create metascapes kind of landscapes where the tree was a tiny element on canvas. Now, the paintings are dominated by a tree with a flat landscape comprising different architectural elements.”

His technique changed in November 2016 when his painting done with an impasto technique caught the eye of landscape painter (late) Surya Prakash who commented, “It came out well.”

He got initiated into making big trees and never looked back. “Painting the same subject is like a deep contemplation. It is like a river, it keeps flowing.”

Born and brought up in an agricultural family in Salur of Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh, the rural landscape has been a major influence in his life. Studying miniatures and Indian and European landscapes has only expanded his horizon. “Art buyers do not look for vastu while buying a painting of a tree; it can be kept anywhere.”

Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella was present at the inaugural. He explains his connection with her “I saw a television interview she was giving and spotted my paintings in the backdrop, apparently collected from Khushi Foundation. We approached Annu Poddar to invite her. She said, ‘Science and Technology and art have to go together. The blue vaccine colour is similar to your blue paintings.’ It was a happy moment for me.”

(on till June 19)