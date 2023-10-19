HamberMenu
Hyderabad artist Sabita Lakshmanan’s solo show mirrors the society

Her works are an attempt to make us realise the importance of everyday things around us

October 19, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy
So Long and Thanks for the Bullets, a work by Sabita Lakshmanan

So Long and Thanks for the Bullets, a work by Sabita Lakshmanan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Artist Sabita Lakshmanan is passionate about trekking, yoga, science, books and mountains and these experiences have organically flown into her art. “My art practice explores the core of being human with all its complexities and in relationship with one’s environment,” says Hyderabad-based Sabita, ahead of her third solo show It’s not “Just” at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur.

By Sabita Lakshmanan

By Sabita Lakshmanan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The contemporary artist’s practice explores an ‘environmentalist-feminist-humanist’ perspective through artworks; the exhibition includes 38 drawings-paintings (she refers to them that way) and a video of her performance artwork.

One part of It’s not “Just” has been inspired by the small difference each one of us can make. in “The word ‘Just’ is casually used in conversations about small and big things; but it is never just,” says Sabita. Giving the example of climate change, she says, ““We play a role in it but do not see that it is affecting us.” From lifestyle choices and pollution including using plastic and vehicular pollution, to constantly buying things more than we need… our acts add up. “We never realise this small change can make a positive impact to the family and society too.”

Sabita Lakshmanan

Sabita Lakshmanan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Another part of the show talks about our attitudes. “We talk about issues concerning us but also forget them after a few months. The Hathras rape case shook us deeply and we were vocal about it; later we just moved on.” Sabita wants us to ‘pause there’ to see if we can do anything to help society and bring in a change in mindset. “These kinds of violent incidents do not happen just like that. They are happening because we are creating an environment that supports it.”

Besides works in watercolours, the solo show includes drawings (an important part of her work, that ‘grows to become a painting’). These drawings in ink from natural materials (she makes ink at home from berries and pomegranate flowers) come from her heart as a response to the surroundings .

By Sabita Lakshmanan

By Sabita Lakshmanan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Some works encourage visitors to value the roadside vendors selling tender coconut and sugar cane juice . “We cut off trees without realising its repercussions; I hope my works make us realise the importance of everyday things around us. We must not put them in a place where it becomes ‘just this or just that’’

The exhibition It’s not “Just” begins at State Art Gallery on October 21 and continues till October 29

