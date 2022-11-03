By Rajashree Nayak | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The contemporary Indian woman, her identity and her struggle take centre stage in artist Rajashree Nayak’s solo show of woodcut, linocut and etching work. Through her exhibition The Middle Path, the Hyderabad-based artist reflects on her own journey that began in the Ganjam district of Odisha.

Hyderabad has been her home ever since she came here as a student to pursue a Master’s in Printmaking at Hyderabad Central University in 2014. Elated with her first solo show, she says, “Since 2017, I have done around 35 group shows across India and abroad and got awards too. But a first solo is special.” She acknowledges veterans Laxma Goud and Chippa Sudhakar for their constant encouragement in art practice.

Walking us around the gallery, she shows that her works depict a world of self-expression — of a contemporary Indian woman with traditional roots, her ideas, her struggle to assert her identity in society and a determination to go forward.

On combining Nature with the works, she says, “Just as Nature changes according to seasons, women also have to change and balance. Factors like family and their surroundings play a significant role.”

It is quite reflective of her own journey. Hyderabad was a new place when she came to study art. Her dreams got wings after her marriage. “I am from a conservative background and got married to a progressive family that believes in women’s empowerment. I had to balance my personal and professional life while pursuing art dreams,” she says.

Rajashree has the rare distinction of being awarded a Canadian fellowship by The Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation for 2019-2020 in printmaking.

Rajashree Nayak’s show The Middle Path’is on display at State Art Gallery till November 6.