Artists paint their perspective of the lockdown

“It is a small but positive step to motivate artists,” says artist Ramana Reddy. As the president of Hyderabad Art Society, Ramana has launched a new initiative ‘Paint Your Thoughts — Theme: Corona’ for artists experiencing a new life during lockdown. The idea shaped up a few days ago when he pondered on art’s contribution to society. “Art gives strength; I thought of an activity for artists where they can reveal their inner feelings and respond to the situation.” He makes it clear that the artists will not present art from a scientific perspective or do art analysis. “We are not creating any awareness on the novel Cornovirus. We are confined indoors and experiencing different feelings. The art is to dwell and look inward at our emotions during this lockdown period. We could depict art from a philosophical context or talk about our responsibility,” he says and quips, “Being responsible, we stay at home but as creative people, we will let our thoughts fly. Artists will not only wash their hands but also wash their brains.”

Artwork depicts the current scenario | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Ever since he announced this initiative on artists’ WhatsApp group, the response was tremendous. “There was a rush of messages from artists wanting to know about the medium, colours and size they can use. Some artists even wanted feedback from me on images they created of an empty town and virus depicted as Dracula. They are free to decide on their themes but only make sure their canvas is 3 x 4 feet so that there is ample space for others to display.”

Ramana Reddy | Photo Credit: By arrangement

There is no time period mentioned to finish the works. Once lockdown ends and normalcy returns, the plan is to have an exhibition of all the works. “This collection will also document this period. Art plays an important role in the documentation of an era,” he says and recalls the origin of Bonalu. “When an epidemic got relived, Bonalu was a tribute to the goddess and became a significant part of Telangana culture.”

One can send their paintings to: artistworld@yahoo.com; To know more: 98661 06270.