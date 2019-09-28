How to capture the aftermath

If art necessitates space in our lives, it’s because by shocking, pleasing, or making us pause, it really comes to us with a feeling, perhaps intangible, but ideally concrete. This can be a confrontation of sorts, but not merely a hostile one. And if there’s one great disservice that can be done to such pure communication — a far cry from the marketing blitzes we are used to in the 21st Century — then it is when curators use big words in complicated, run-on sentences. We, the viewers, are lost: all we needed was a thought or prompt — even if placed in context of the artist’s life — with which we enter the work. The rest of the journey will anyway be our own.

Moments and Transformations: Finding Life in Materiality is one such a show. The beautiful concept loses itself in the jargon of the concept note. But when stripped down to its basics, it highlights the diverse stories of each of its seven artists from Chennai and Puducherry, through the tellingly different materials they encounter in their daily lives.

If Padmanaban T. uses laser-cut paper superimposed onto a painted canvas, Gubendhiran. K draws heavily from his roots in a fishing community. He uses bits of a fishing net on his canvas — even the fisherman depicted here, when you peer closer, is actually millions of painted fish coming together to make his human form.

Standing out in this show is textile designer Lakshmi Srinath’s work, which is truly arresting in its use of her material context – of her work with fabric, and her upbringing in Tamil Nadu. Her pieces show the aftermath of events at a temple, each work evoking a silence that’s heavy with memories of recently concluded activity. There are no people, just the things left behind. Extinguished lamps, almost rubbed out kolam (rangoli, but without colour, made with plain rice flour), slightly smeared vermillion, withered and forgotten strung-jasmine, and little blocks of stained karpuram (camphor) lying forgotten.

If all these elements make up a background of satisfied exhaustion post-event, the ‘real stars’, bringing in her material context, are holy garments. In a piece titled Poorita (on top) especially, there is a clothesline with four garments hung out to dry. “I’ve used an artificial silk-cotton mix cloth, called Chinnalampatti, which is used for deities,” she says. “You don’t find people wearing them. It’s used to drape over deities only.” (Except the white cloth, usually for a male deity, which is just rough cotton.)

A red-and-white wall-like vertical presence evokes the colours of a Tamil Nadu temple. She paints the floor a thick, oily black — reminiscent of how centuries of oil from hanging lamps and millions of feet darken out the floors of these ancient places of worship.

You’ll also find fine marking on this thick floor, like that of a hopscotch game. In Poorita, it’s aadu puli aatam (the game of goat and tiger). “Etching of games on these floors brings me back to the social aspect of the temple – as a place not just of worship, but as one of social gathering too,” she adds.

-- Moments and Transformations: Finding Life in Materiality, till October 5th 2019, at Art Alive Gallery, Panchseel Park