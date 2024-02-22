How Bengaluru’s #MAP is a true showcase of art for the People, by the people

February 22, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST

Situated in the heart of the city on the bustling Kasturba Road, Bengaluru’s Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) completes a year since opening on February 18 last year. The ethos of the museum has always been to preserve India’s rich legacy of art by democratising art and culture whilst ensuring inclusivity and accessibility to diverse audiences.

In line with this objective, MAP has introduced a new initiative where they make use of their road-facing screen to showcase artwork by new artists. “Involving our community in the arts and culture scene is an important part of making MAP truly inclusive for all. Through our road-facing screen initiative, #AtMAP, we want to engage the Indian art community to directly contribute to art at the museum,” says Shaina Jagtiani, Head of Communications and PR, at MAP.

“Our goal is to celebrate emerging artists and give them a chance to claim their space as well as share their unique ideas and perspectives. As an institution, we recognise our part in fostering the community by providing a platform where talent can be showcased to a larger audience,” she adds.

Unique themes and community-building initiative

#AtMAP was started in December 2023, with an inaugural theme, ‘New Year’. Their second theme, in line with MAP’s first anniversary has been ‘Birthdays’, for the months of January and February 2024. As part of this initiative, MAP solicits entries from artists who submit their artwork with a description with their perspective, understanding and interpretation of the theme.

“This description allows us to have a well-rounded appreciation for the works submitted. Post a larger deliberation, shortlisted works are selected to be displayed. However, as we strongly believe that art is subjective, we are actively trying to come up with new ideas to showcase all the works we receive. This can be done through our social media platforms or through our newsletter,” says Shaina.

She further adds that another key aspect they consider are viewers who pass by the museum and look at the screen. Hence, work that would intrigue and resonate with passersby are also chosen.

Thus, #AtMAP is an initiative created to build a community. Through such initiatives, individuals are brought together and encouraged to showcase their talents. “We believe we are a museum for the people and these activities allow individuals to see MAP as a space where they are not only welcome, but also where their artworks are as well. #AtMAP invites our audiences and visitors to connect their craft to the museum. We believe that giving these prompts also allows artists to push the boundaries of their practice to create something unique.”

Diverse submissions

#AtMAP has definitely piqued the curiosity of people with varied interests and expressions, and the museum has been receiving a diverse set of submissions in terms of age groups and geographic locations, resulting in a rich pool of community artwork. From professional illustrators, to beginners trying their hand at art, their submission inbox has become a treasure trove of creative expression.

“One of the submissions we have received is a work of plastic upcycling through various media. In the artwork titled “Plastic Cityscape”, the artist has used plastic wrappers to present a connection between urban development and the plastic waste it generates. This can be viewed as the rebirth of recycled plastic and hence, it fits in with our birthday theme. Another submission is a memoir, captured in a photograph of a friend preparing for someone’s birthday. Yet another, is a nationally recognised painter’s artwork exploring abstract wonder,” explains Shaina.

Looking ahead

The #AtMAP prompt in March is expected to be vintage postcards, focusing on love, joy and the sending of news. The museum which was ranked one of the top 20 cultural spots by National Geographic in its annual ‘Best of the World 2024’ list, will be collaborating with Smoor for their first anniversary. A curated dessert, which is expected to literally be art on a plate, will be launched to commemorate MAP’s anniversary, at three Smoor outlets in the city — Lavelle Road, Indiranagar and Whitefield.