Artflix aims to build a community of art lovers through offbeat workshops in Thiruvananthapuram

Art lovers, gather around. Happyccino Design Studio, in association with Space Trivandrum and online community WhatsAround Thiruvananthapuram, organises ‘Artflix’ to bring a whole lot of offbeat arts workshop under one umbrella.

Conducted as a three-sessions series spread over three months, Artflix aims to “promote offbeat art styles and create and sustain a community of art enthusiasts from the city,” says Vijith VS, co-founder of Happyccino Design Studio. “We hit upon the idea of Artflix, a series of workshops, after the success of wall art workshops we had conducted in the city,” says Vijith.

Different art styles such as wall art, pebble painting, mandala, denim, abstract, resin, character designing and cartooning will be explored during Artflix. The inaugural session on June 9 (Sunday) will focus on wall art, abstract art, doodling and mandala, says Vijith, adding that the workshop will stress more on “hand-drawn arts” as opposed to digital ones. “One need not be an ‘artist’ to participate, being an art lover is enough as the idea is appreciation towards arts and building a community,” he adds.

The team is also planning on bringing out newsletters based on each sessions. Participants are free to take home their artworks.

Vijith formed Happyccino Design Studio, which has its studio at Peyad, with three other friends – Anees SS, Abhinand SJ and Amal Nandan, all of whom are artists or designers. “Though we all have different day jobs, we founded the studio to pursue our passion,” says Vijith, an IT professional.

The first session of ‘Artflix’ will be held at Space Trivandrum, near Law College Junction from 3.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Fee for a single session is ₹700 and ₹1,800 for three sessions. Fee is inclusive of material costs.