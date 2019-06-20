G.Subramanian And P. Gnana’s works: Simple and rich in detail

The paintings and sculptures of two home-grown, internationally acclaimed artists — Subramanian Gopalsamy and Gnanadickam Ponnusamy — who have been friends and fellow travellers in their artistic journeys are featured in the exhibition ‘Divine Intervention’ at Artworld — Sarala Art Gallery. Curated by Vidhya Gnana Gouresan, the collection airs the most recent works of both artists.

[left to right] Artist G. Subramanian, chief guest Siddharth Chandrashekar, Vidhya Gnana Gouresan (curator), Sarala Bannerjee (at the back), and artist P. Gnana

Born in Thandavankulam, Subramanian graduated from the Kumbakonam School of Arts and worked for several years as a graphic designer in the Gulf, before discovering his true calling as a full-time artist. Characterised by bursts of joyous colour and richly detailed yet essentially simple figures inspired by children’s perception and Impressionist masters, his mixed media collages on canvas beam an instant appeal.

In the ‘Girl’ series, the children radiate a serenity that invokes an inward calm in the viewer. There is a charming compositional symmetry to the three figures in ‘Girls in Festive Mood.’ In ‘Musician,’ a richly textured beige-grey background throws into sharp relief, a girl in a musical trance, playing a tanpura atop which a bird is perched. You cannot help noting that the bird and a long-stalked lotus are recurring leitmotifs.

And why are the subjects eternally young? “Eternally age nine, actually,” explains Subramanian. “I lost my daughter to cancer when she was just nine. During her treatment, she used to sit near the window, waiting for a parrot that would fly to a tree opposite our apartment at a specific time. She used to have long conversations with that bird. This memory lives within me.” Soon after, Subra returned to India from the Gulf and found solace in Ramana Maharishi’s teachings at Tiruvannamalai. Awards such as Saudia Malwan Gold Medal and other honours followed.

Girls in festive mood, painting by G. Subramanian

Cast in the ‘lost wax’ method used by traditional sculptors in Swamimalai, Subra’s bronzes are three-dimensional extensions of his collages, featuring wide faces, heavy-lidded, closed eyes and braided hair. These works too, do not hold on to the tropes of pain or loss. Instead, letting go in the truest sense, they evoke the happy, nurtured world of a girl child secure in the knowledge that she is well loved. His spiritual convictions resonate in the Ganesha, Krishna and Hanuman collages, aglow with vibrant reds and oranges and the suggestion of worlds within worlds through ingenious layering. Mirroring his love for the print media, they are inlaid with brightly illustrated pages from the National Geographic.

Elongated forms

P. Gnana’s signature style which favours elongated forms, is a fascinating study in contrast. A mechanical engineer turned artist who received a scholarship to the LaSalle College of the Arts, Singapore, Gnana is a native of Neyveli, who is based in Singapore.

Working with acrylics and mixed media on canvas, the artist’s experimentative streak has him lacquering his canvases. “As fabric is one of the materials I use, I need to ensure that the works stay protected. The clear lacquer is sourced from Vietnam,” states Gnana. The effect is a glossy sheen creating an enamelled effect.

‘Eternal Soulmates’ painting by P. Gnana

In ‘Soulmates,’ the identity of the sarong-wrapped duo may be ambiguous but their intimacy is very real. Fabric prints and texture play a vital role in the composition. ‘‘My style is simple and minimalist; yet I hold the emotion. I like to engage the viewer, leaving things open-ended, not rigidly definitive. This way, one can discover varied meanings at different points in time. The cow is a favourite symbol, etched in my childhood memories,” says Gnana.

‘Mother Universe - 04’ wherein the cow’s body is patch-worked with minutely detailed fabric, is a compelling melange of flaming reds and bijou colours that takes on a cloisonné look. ‘Krishna – The Musican’ is a striking portrait of seguing emerald and aqua.

Gnana’s bronze and wood sculptures knit together contemporary and traditional elements. For instance, the ‘Krishna’ series featuring an elongated cowherd-flautist surrounded by cows, looks equally at home seated on a bovine, a piece of industrial scrap metal or an intricately carved antique block. Adding a dash of colour is the blue-green patina of the rapt cows and a focal tree. “No preliminary sketches. Once I begin working, I simply go with the flow,” says the artist.

