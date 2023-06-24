June 24, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST

Hues, an ongoing exhibition of paintings, sculptures and prints at Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, showcases diverse themes by 21 artists from across the country. This group show, organised by Bengaluru-based Susheel Martin Foundation, is to raise funds for children with special needs and includes works of two Hyderabad-based contemporary artists PJ Stalin and Maredu Ramu.

With 25 years of experience in the art field, Stalin’s forte is abstracts. Ten small works (1x1 feet) on canvas and paper showcase his love for creative abstract landscapes. The artist has been painting these abstracts, an illusory world of colours, lines and forms since 2003. “I used to do realistic works in the early days but wanted to make a mark with creative landscapes; I am able to express myself better with these landscapes, which have evolved over the years,” says the artist.

Stalin likes to explore the layers in colours that derive different forms and shapes. He says, “I play with colours and fundamental designs such as lines and forms that seem to be spontaneous in a depiction that, in the end, turn out to be brilliant compositions that play the biggest role in the aesthetic form.”

Dream come true

“Showcasing works at Jehangir art Gallery is a dream come true,” says Maredu Ramu over the phone from Mumbai.

Over the years, the artist has depicted aspects of urbanisation and the changing terrain of Hyderabad in his works. An acrylic canvas depicts a monkey surrounded by bananas and an apple in front of it. Symbolising the rapid urbanisation that is forcing monkeys to leave jungles and come to cities, the painting, which places the apple in a significant place, acquires some significance. “Apple signifies evolution and knowledge,” he says.

Since his college days, Ramu had wanted to showcase his works at the iconic Jehangir art gallery though he has had solo shows in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi. “It is an honour to exhibit works at a gallery that draws countless visitors and has displayed the works of many celebrated artists,” he says.

Hues, a group show at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai is on till June 26.