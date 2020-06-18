Nature next door

Keep an eye out for Nature. The Greenstorm Foundation has invited entries to its annual International Nature Photography Competition. The theme for this year’s contest is ‘Nature in your Neighbourhood’. Owing to the COVID19 lockdown, the organisers are not expecting as many entries as last year. However, the entries that have started coming in are interesting, says Dileep Narayanan, Managing Trustee of the Greenstorm Foundation.

“The virus may have thrown our plans out of the window, but Nature is getting closer to us. To be with Nature, one does not really need to travel long distances, the photographs suggest,” he says.

A trust formed to spread awareness on environmental conservation, the foundation has been conducting the photography contest since 2009, in association with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). While it aims to bring the best of Nature photography to the forefront, the idea is to inspire viewers to actively engage in Nature preservation.

Photograph by Dr Indranil Mitra from West Bengal, which one the first prize in the contest last year

Every year the theme is decided based on the UNEP’s theme for World Environment Day. “Breath of Nature” was the theme for the 2019 contest. Dr Indranil Mitra, who sent in a photograph of a tribal woman dancing with a swan on the banks of the river Dwarakeswar in Bankura district in West Bengal, won the first prize. The water bodies of the region are popular haunts for migratory birds in winter.

Over time, the contest has been receiving more entries, says Dileep. Last year, the organisers received 5,300 entries from 15 countries.

The top entries would be displayed in an exhibition, which will be held in July on the website www.greenstorm.green.

As an extension of the online contest, the foundation organised storytelling sessions, interactive programmes and workshops in over 50 schools across Kerala last year.

Photograph by Anil T Prabhakar, which was one of the selected entries for the contest last year

The jury this year comprises advertising professional Prathap Suthan, climate crusader (also known as the Waterman of Odisha) Ranjan Panda, and conservation ecologist and photographer Latika Nath, who will shortlist top entries. The winners will be selected based on the marks awarded by the jury and online votes received for the entries. The contest is open to the public from any part of the world and entry is free. The first three winners will get cash prizes worth ₹ 1 lakh (₹ 50,000 for the first, ₹ 30,000 for the second and ₹ 20,000 for the third prize).

The last date for sending in the entries is June 30. More details can be had from the website www. greenstorm.green or call 8714450501.