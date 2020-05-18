Art

Reimagine iconic album covers from Elvis to Little Mix

Sony Music UK has launched The Colouring Sessions where you can pick from 10 templates and colour it in

Have you always wanted to reimagine an iconic album cover in your own style? Well, here is your chance as Sony Music UK has launched The Colouring Sessions where you can pick from the album covers listed and either download the template and colour it in or do so digitally.

At present, you can choose from 10 templates: Elvis Presley’s eponymous album, Are You Experienced by the Jimi Hendrix Experience, In Your Honour by the Foo Fighters, Painkiller by Judas Priest, Staying at Tamara’s by George Ezra, Tapestry by Carol King, Rock ’n Roll Soul -Part 1 by Hall and Oates, Funk Odyssey by Jamiroquai, Fall to Grace by Paloma Faith, and DNA by Little Mix.

What’s more, you can channel the artiste by listening to their music as you create your artwork.

Upload your finished artwork on thecolouringsessions.com or on social media with #thecolouringsessions.

