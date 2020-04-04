Getty Museum’s fun challenge for the house-bound

The Los-Angeles-based Getty Museum has put out a fun challenge on Twitter for people stuck at home during the lockdown: recreate famous artworks using items from your house.

While some people have tried to stay true to the original artwork while recreating works such as self-portraits by Frida Kahlo, American Gothic by Grant Wood, Self-portrait with Cigarette by Edvard Munch, Boy with a Basket of Fruit by Caravaggio, and Portrait of an Elderly Lady by Frans Hals, others have taken a more humorous route.

In a recreation of Girl with a Pearl Earring by Johannes Vermeer, the girl has given way to a fluffy labradoodle, while in Vincent van Gogh’s Self-portrait with Bandaged Ear, another pooch stands in for the artist. One person even recreated the Great Wave off Kanagawa by Hokusai with blankets and socks.

Some of the other artworks recreated include The Ugly Duchess by Quentin Matsys, The Soul’s Prison House by Evelyn De Morgan and the always-popular The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo.