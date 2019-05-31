George Fernandez’ images are to ponder upon

Nature has always been a source of inspiration for artiste George Fernandez. The artiste who “lives amidst flowers, birds and butterflies”, says his works have always portrayed Nature at its best. His latest collection of works, however, a mix of paintings and installations, titled ‘Serenity versus Terror-Part II’, will have one pause and ponder.

According to George, the Serenity series of paintings, depicting calming landscapes in delicate Chinese brush strokes, are an ode to Nature of yesterday. The works “depicting Terror”, however, showcase man’s ruthless assault of Mother Earth.

Take ‘Terror in the Jungle’, for instance. One of the paintings in that particular series, an abstract in sombre tones, shows birds circling the sky before succumbing to the thick, foul air around them.

Some of the paintings showcase George’s belief of how the animals of the future will look like. And so, you have headless fishes, skeletal animals and what not. His collection of installations will also cause one to mull over. An apple has a needle sticking out, hinting at what man does to have a rosy apple, while a dried up flower bed with butterflies lying still, suggests at air pollution and acid rain. Plastic spewing out from a sliced fish is inspired by an article about a dead whale, which died from ingestion of plastic, he says.

‘Tormented Souls’ features pets stuck in tiny confines, “inspired by a friend and his aquarium.” ‘Death of an era’ shows stems and roots of trees arranged in a coffin and dead birds around it; the result of deforestation.

“I want man to stop and think about the way we pollute, exploit, kill and destroy what Mother Earth has given us through my works. Till recently I had birds visiting my courtyard. They stopped visiting when sky rises appeared.”

‘Serenity versus Terror-Part II’ will be held at Lenin Balavadi, Vazhuthacaud, from June 5 to June 8. It has been organised by Tree Walk Trivandrum and Lenin Balavadi to mark World Environment Day.