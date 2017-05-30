Gardens of fantasy

Project Space I & II of the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum currently houses a spectacle - something shiny and larger than life, as well as other work, by Sumakshi Singh, in her solo show, Leaving the Terrestrial: its own kind of archive. The show contains drawings, embroidered wire and thread sculptures and an installation featuring multiple stop motion animations to create what Singh calls a ‘light garden’ that visitors can walk through.

In an accompanying note, the exhibition asserts its descent from multiple intersections between nature, science, art, craft and fantasy. This of course could mean a wide variety of things as our view of all of the above (and especially science in the fake news era) can be subjective. For Singh, who we interacted with over email, it is a combination of placing herself in the world at large and in context to her immediate reality, and of external stimuli, including two specific gardens – her mother's and that of a Swiss hermit living in the Himalayas. The gardens serve as a throwback to the various literary gardens that have become realms of fantasy-scape.

The first room aspires to invoke a museum display, specifically, a natural history museum. The work, wire and thread embroidered skeletal forms that seem like remains of flora – and possibly fauna – of another time. Keeping the colours minimal to black, white, reds and greys the work takes the shape of unfamiliar familiarity. The large wall sculpture in the back is extremely recognisable in its seaweed/fern quality. It looks almost traced onto the wall in black and grey, but the greys are actually shadows of the wire sculpture, merging into the design on the wall. A freestanding frame with white thread work casts delicate filigreed shadow on the wall behind. More floral sculptural structures sit in large bottle-like containers, bringing to mind terrariums. In the middle of these various frames and containers is a long vitrine that holds a number of smaller, similar objects of wire and thread as well as small blocks of wood with drawings of slightly otherworldly plants. It doesn’t invoke a museum as much as it does a gallery display though, given how overwhelmingly whitecube the space feels. This might be more of a grouse about the state of Indian museums; however, given that the space feels separate from the museum, it falls short of its proposed museum-like display.

Singh’s process, which is long and painstaking, is the deserved hero of the show. She takes inspiration from her mother’s love of embroidery. Earlier work had Singh embroider letters her mother wrote her, as a way of dealing with her mother’s passing. Here, she takes the process a few steps further. She works with an embroiderer to create the patterns she draws in embroidery, before removing the cloth to leave an exoskeleton of sorts. “Often we embroider wire into this to help give sculptural volume to the pieces,” she adds, giving us a sense of the amount of work that goes into creating pieces such as this. Between this craftiness and conversations of museums and histories, the exhibit feels like a roundabout conversation about the space of craft within fine arts and cultural history.

In the second room we find the spectacle. A darkened room with strips of cloth hung from the ceiling, and multiple stop-motion animations being projected onto them to create a garden/dreamscape. Another labour intensive process, which aims to create a space for visitors to get lost in. It’s a definite hit among the children visiting the museum in the ongoing summer holidays. And it's very worthy of getting lost in, though it's impossible to for more than a few minutes. For one, the space feels too one dimensional, sort of like walking into a nature documentary about a fluorescent world that seems to be Rivendell before Sauron wakes up. Pretty and undisturbed and not really natural. This might have a something to do with the soundtrack that feels cloying and insistent, and makes the first room all at once more appealing. Perhaps with a more natural soundtrack, where one could hear sounds of a garden instead of the piped music that plays, one might feel like having walked in an ethereal park.

The museum as a public place serves a lot more interests than those of contemporary art. Visitors to the museum, often out to see something unusual, will find it fascinating. It reminds us of early trips to the planetarium, where new worlds and ideas boggled our young minds, but were simultaneously impressive as visuals, because our young minds could only attempt to grasp at the technologies it involved.

It's a bit heartbreaking though that the spectacle takes away from the tremendously labour intensive work in the room alongside. Perhaps some more text, as with the previous Marg exhibition that occupied the same space and became a topic of discussion amongst visitors reading the various texts along with the work, the work would find a lasting space in its audience's memory.

Leaving the Terrestrial: It’s Own Kind of Archive is ongoing at the Bhau Daji Lad Museum until June 6