September 28, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

As Hyderabad prepares for Ganesh Nimajjanam on September 28, the deity is buoyant in a collection of batik works at Yasala Balaiah Art Gallery in Borabanda, where artist Yasala Prakash exhibits his works titled Divergent Images of Lord Ganesha. “I have done a few batik works on the image of Ganesha but never had a solo show,” says Prakash about the exhibition. His canvases are known for its images of folk and cultural themes of Bonalu and Bathukamma festivals, highlighting different facets of Telangana.

The 18 pieces on display — from 16x20 inches and 3x2 feet (which cost between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000) — show the elephant god in different postures — standing, dancing, playing the veena and seated on a throne. All the images have a touch of batik (the art of creating patterns using wax and dye on cloth).

“Batik is my inspiration and cloth is my canvas”, says Prakash, an art teacher at Telangana Tribal Welfare School in Jinnaram in Sangareddy. He is the son of renowned batik artist (late) Yasala Balaiah. It took Prakash five months to create these works.

Besides using traditional batik colours such as brown, yellow, red and brown on a white cloth, the artist has also experimented by dying the fabric with blue and brown shades and also brought in variations in texture. Prakash explains, “Some collectors buy Ganesha paintings only when the face has a tinge of yellow but they do not have such sentiments when they buy a batik piece; hence, batik artists have more freedom while creating such works.”

The Yasala Balaiah Art Gallery in Borabanda, named after Prakash’s father, has not had any shows since Yasala Balaiah passed away in 2020. Now Prakash wants to revive it as a new 100-foot road has made the gallery more accessible.

The exhibition is being held with the support of the Department of Culture and Language .

Divergent Images of Lord Ganesha is on at Yasala Balaiah Art Gallery , Borabanda till October 8, 11am to 6pm.