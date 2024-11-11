Gallery DTALE ARCHIST opens in Bengaluru

Sharp. Edgy. Contemporary. Subtle. Understated. Similar words come to mind while walking through Gallery DTALE ARCHIST, Bengaluru’s latest art space. Set in a furniture boutique, the gallery cannot be termed an extension of the premises — it fits right in with the surroundings. Besides, when there is a meeting of art and architecture, design and detail, remarkable things are to be expected.

This Kochi-based store founded by Sreejith Pathangalil in the 2000s is home to thoughtfully crafted furniture, not run-of-the-mill factory templates and in keeping with that ethos the hand-picked selection of art for their inaugural show blends in. Founder of the Kochi Muziris Biennale Bose Krishnamachari is the artistic director of this space and has curated the gallery’s debut exhibition.

Friends used to rave about how stores such as Sreejith’s were uncommon in India, and Bose made his acquaintance only when checking out home décor for the Biennale. “I was pleasantly surprised at how well put together it was, adopting and also including photographs, paintings and other aesthetics not usually found in retail shops,” says the artist who shuttles between Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kochi.

He adds his respect grew during a visit to the showroom where he was impressed by Sreejith’s respectful attitude to his craftsmen. So when Sreejith suggested he collaborate with them on a gallery for their Bengaluru store, Bose was delighted with the opportunity.

DTALE with about 3,000 square feet is designed as a white cube space devoid of any embellishment. “Art will make the magic and each show is going to be differently designed,” says Bose, who has already lined up shows every 45 days, with a week’s gap in between.

“I do not believe in thematic shows; I cannot tell somebody to create something to fit a theme. I find talent, ambition and great works. That is how I like to pick my artists,” says Bose, elaborating on his curatorial vision.

“I like to bring together architects, designers and artists. I believe in diversity and I don’t see these as silos of art practices as is the norm, but I would like to create a place where all kinds of thinkers and practitioners come together to produce and showcase their work.”

The inaugural show

Titled ARCHIST (I), the debut exhibition is an eclectic selection of creativity by 10 artists include collages, paintings, illustrations and installations crafted using varied material, in “a juxtaposition of traditional and contemporary thinking and practicing.”

The art on display reflects the surroundings they should be seen in. For instance, Koottu (gathering/ fellowship in Malayalam) by Tony Joseph is a wonderful example of functional artistry and modular furniture. Crafted as conjoined chairs, its flexible form allows for a flow of ideas or good natured camaraderie between friends or creative associates. Bright blue with orange cushions, the piece might fit in with most people’s idea of a good time, but it certainly would not suit everyone’s living room. Reminiscent of bedposts found in old Kerala homes, Kootam’s colours are more modernist.

Similarly, the large pieces by Harisha Chennangod stand out, and only an up close and personal look reveals the artist’s painstaking devotion to mind numbing detail, which will only be appreciated by those in the know. “When we think about the Indian contemporary abstract school of practice, Harisha’s is a name that figures in that list. Though abstraction is created from the minimalistic, elements of maximalism also should exist, and that is seen in his work. The surface has been created with lines of colours and joints, drawn free hand without any kind of ruler. Gazing at it can create illusions of sorts,” says Bose.

Another work that catches the eye is by Sunil Padwal, created using pages of old novels or textbooks — the sepia tinted frames are accompanied by working models of “found objects,” which not only tell a story in present time, but also are a throwback to nostalgia and memories.

While Shailesh BR has adapted the Arte Povera trend of a return to simple objects, Samira Rathod “brings chaos to order” with her presentation of architectural drawings and sketches as art, says Bose. Other participating artists include Astha Butail, Pooja Iranna, Prajakta Potnis, Sudarshan Shetty, Sunil Padwal and, Tania and Sandeep Khosla.

It has been a conscious decision on the part of the organisers to display only the names of the artists and not that of their work or the prices to avoid any distraction. The aim is to keep showcasing similar works of art on a regular basis and a glimpse of their inaugural show is the trendsetter that will give visitors an idea of what to expect moving forward.

The current show will continue DTALE, 693/1 ITPL, main road, Whitefield till November 15. Entry free.