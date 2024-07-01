From trash bins to the spotlight under artist Vishwanath Mallabadi Davangere

A 25-foot e-waste mural was recently unveiled at Orion Mall’s Brigade Gateway to commemorate World Environment Day. Crafted by Bengaluru artist Vishwanath Mallabadi Davangere, the installation will be a permanent feature at the mall this year.

Explaining the journey of crafting murals through e-waste, Vishwanath says, “My journey started way back in the ‘80s or ‘90s. A strong background in engineering and art helped me create a fusion of both.” He says from a young age he was keen on exploring how gadgets worked and would dismantle them to understand their working. That curiosity led him on an explorative journey, he adds.

The 63-year-old artist who previously worked at a software firm for 20 years decided, “to spend the rest of my life after retirement doing something different.”

An unusual medium

Vishwanath elaborates on why he opted for e-waste in his artistic endeavours. First, he has always been fascinated with the textures, colours, shapes and forms of e-waste. “Only after they are dismantled do you get to see their beauty; otherwise, everything looks box-like. I dismantled more than a lakh of gadgets and with every device, I got something very different.”

Next and perhaps more important, was the amount of e-waste generated every day. “I think it’s crucial to find an alternate solution — recycling is one conventional way,” he says, stressing on the importance of recycling and upcycling e-waste. “I hold talks, seminars and workshops to sensitise people about e-waste management. The more people know about this, lesser e-waste goes into landfills,” he adds.

Vishwanath says he sources e-waste from the Sunday bazaars at Chikpete and via Zolopik, an e-waste managing firm.

He first created a small spider and subsequently, began creating small artefacts at a work studio he established at Rajajinagar in 2004. “I used to spend almost 15 hours a day experimenting and understanding e-waste at my studio. My first collaboration with Orion was two years back. This year, they wanted a mega art installation and so we discussed a few concept designs after which they shortlisted one.”

Looking ahead

Going forward, Vishwanath plans to make even bigger sculptures using e-waste, but pointed out that a support system was necessary from the government and patrons of art. “It is difficult to find volunteers with similar levels of enthusiasm and excitement to assist in projects,” he rues.

In June 2021, a giant sculpture of the G7 leaders’ heads made entirely of discarded e-waste and titled Mount Recyclemore, was installed near the summit venue in the United Kingdom. Referring to that, Vishwanath said, “As a nation, we Indians have talent, resources, and now, e-waste too. All we lack is support — with that we can create anything. There is no doubt about it.”

“The fact that Zolopik gathers 50 kilograms of e-waste on a daily basis is a matter of concern. While it is attractive for my artistic expression, my message is to avoid all of this as far as possible.” He suggests minimalism in the light of a paucity of natural resources such as cadmium, lithium and other rare materials used in the manufacture of gadgets.

“Sometimes people hold on to two or three mobiles for their sentimental value; however, scarcity of raw materials makes recycling necessary to create new products.”

To see more of Vishwanath’s work or to become a volunteer, log on to www.ewasteart.wixsite.com/vishwanath

