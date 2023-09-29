September 29, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

A canvas engulfed in blue, a splash of red, a vibrant yellow that peaks through. Twenty-odd students of Art and Architecture flock it and discuss their interpretations in hushed tones. The play of colours and the abstract patterns captivates the audience.

Artist A Viswam stands amidst this chaos, observing the students. His latest collection titled Abstraction: An Emotional Resonance studs the walls of Chennai’s Forum Art Gallery. Thirty five paintings, which took shape over six months, are rooted in Nature and evoke a sense of peace and tranquillity.

When one grows up amidst greenery, it becomes the core of what they draw inspiration from, and Viswam’s art exudes this influence in ways that are as intriguing as they are captivating.

A Viswam, an accomplished artist from Keelavannam, Tamil Nadu, earned his Post Diploma in Painting from the Government College of Art & Craft, Madras, in 1978. He co-founded the Pallava Artists village in Padappai, and he’s a member of the Contemporary Painters & Writers Association in Salem. Since 1979, Viswam has exhibited his art across India and internationally.

Speaking about his artistic process, he says, “When I’m painting, it is just me and the canvas. Everything else fades away. The canvas has to invite me in, otherwise I cannot paint.”

Viswam’s style is characterised by a deliberate and thoughtful arrangement of colours. At the heart of his creative process, one dominant hue takes centre stage, strategically employed to accentuate various elements within his compositions. An untitled piece, dominated by greens that resemble foliage in a deep forest, also sports pops of crimson and yellow.

His exceptional command of hues, encompassing a wide spectrum of tints and shades, serves as a compelling testament to his mastery in seamlessly blending colours. Viswam’s colour palette is composed of mostly vibrant shades, but this collection has a number of pieces that are subtler and explore a lighter spectrum of colours.

Certain paintings are connected to one another, as they flow through a similar theme and emotion. “One painting may continue into the next, and it keeps going. I cannot avoid it. I just enjoy the journey,” he says.

“He is guided by his inspirations, emotions, and technique. He has to restrict himself from subconsciously creating any form,” notes Forum Art Gallery founder Shalini Biswajit. Viswam channels his creativity into providing a visual experience that is liberated from the constraints and burdens of tangible objects, allowing a sense of unbridled freedom.

“In between light and form, there is an illusion that I see, and that is what I bring to my canvas. It is a struggle, and it is not definite. Nothing is repeated, and it is not possible to repeat,” he says humbly, chucking the compliments about his command over colour.

According to Viswam, space, time, and speed are of essence when creating an abstract painting. “The headspace I have, the inspiration that hits at the moment, and the speed at which my knife moves, this is what helps me create the art that I do” he says.

One painting, on an average, takes him anywhere between two and six hours to finish. “Everyone is astonished that it takes him only a few hours to come up with such intricate pieces of work, but what they fail to realise is that this comes after 40 years of experience,” adds Shalini.

Viswam says that he stands for hours to complete his work, but never goes back to it once it is completed. “Slowly I have observed that I’m unable to remove the palette knife from the canvas, and it flows like music, almost meditative.” he adds.

Our traditional understanding of art comes through form and objects, but artist Viswam’s approach is unique and portrays the unknown. “That frees me of the obligation to create something known. I feel at ease when I paint. It is a hunger that keeps coming back,” Viswam says.

Abstraction: An Emotional Resonance will be on view at Forum Gallery, Adyar till October 31.