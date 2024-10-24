French artist Charles Foussard brings his mural art to Hyderabad

While scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of our interconnected Universe, artist Charles Foussard explores the pattern through art. The Quantum Portrait mural on an 11x13 feet wall at the entrance of Alliance Francaise Hyderabad (AFH) puts the spotlight on the cosmos and environment to reveal the fluid and interconnected nature of human existence.

Wall art festival

As part of the fourth edition of the Wall Art Festival, the French artist’s work combines a human portrait with abstract forms to explore the interconnectedness between humans and the Universe. Capturing the essence of humanity, the work depicts a human (a woman in this case) surrounded by complex abstract elements, blending and intertwining with them to showcase the ‘fusion between inner complexity of an individual and the immensity of the universe.’

The fluid, energetic forms symbolise the link between the micro (human) and macro (Universe). Going beyond a person’s physical characteristics, the mural explores his/her complex and dynamic dimension and an individual’s constant interaction with their environment and the cosmos.

Discovering a new place

The artist prefers not to research before travelling to a new country. On his first visit to India, he says, “I love surprises; getting to know people, their culture and food in a new country fills me with energy.” Hailing from Bordeaux in France, Charles enjoys being a street artist and also displays his works in the gallery. “Art lovers visit a gallery to view works while street art is for everybody; One gets instant feedback from your public art.”

He has been in the art field for 20 years now with his themes focussing on the ‘Place of human being in the society.’ Has he seen any changes in street art? “It is easier to paint on the streets now as people are more open-minded than before.”

On his Hyderabad trip, he says he has been enamoured by the dragonfly while visiting Golkonda Fort and Quli Qutub Shah Tombs. “I love the dragonfly; maybe I’ll incorporate it in my painting next.”