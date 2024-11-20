Forest Fables by Ganapati Hegde bring to mind oft-forgotten fellow creatures

There is no way one can miss a Ganapati Hegde — even from a hundred paces, the gentle glow of the forest draws you in, beckoning you to be a part of its serenity. And while Forest Fables may sport the artist’s signature style, the stories it weaves in this series are different.

Bengaluru-based artist Ganapati Hegde says he has always felt a connect with nature, and the harmonious coexistence of its creatures, both great and small. “I have never seen a tiger or some of the bigger animals, but I am drawn even to the smaller ones such as frogs, insects and birds which also inhabit the woods. Out there, you can see parallels between human and animal behaviour — I believe that signifies the kinship all living beings share,” says Ganapati.

Talking about Forest Fables, Ganapati says, “Stories from the Panchatantra or in Hindu mythology are usually set in and around the forest. Though this was not my initial plan for the series, this narrative came up within me during the execution of these works and it has turned out quite well.”

The artist recalls an incident where he came upon a group of children chucking stones at a lizard sunning itself on a tree. “Even though I managed to dissuade them, I came away wishing there was a way to cover or protect these creatures that were dependent on nature to survive.”

“In our culture, we drape a shawl or ponnada over achievers and celebrities as a mark of respect — similarly, I felt a shawl or cloth would honour those animals.”

True enough, in Forest Fables one can see ‘Miss Owley’ or ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, a dignified langur donning brightly patterned stoles. “In Hindu mythology, Bajrang refers to Hanuman, while bhaijaan is an Urdu word for brother. I felt this title was apt to depict brotherhood. Similarly, I have titled my work of an Indian parrot wearing a shawl as ‘Rani,’ as that is how fortune tellers coax them out of their cage to pick a card,” says the artist, who believes names do add value to certain pieces.

Visitors to KYNKYNY will not only see the 15 works of art in this series, but also two works Ganapati has executed on two of the gallery walls in charcoal — one of a lion-tailed macaque and the other of a chameleon completely covered with foliage — though his preferred medium is acrylic and oil on canvas.

Created over the past one and a half years, the artist himself admits there is an underlying shift in tone with regard to his work. “I feel there has been a gradual development in my form. While one would see animals and birds in my previous works too, I believe in this series they appear in an improved version, both skill wise and thought wise.”

Ganapati’s previous series Into The Forest, executed during the lockdown were a satirical take on mankind’s preoccupation with earning a living. “Though I enjoy painting and do not see it as ‘work’, I keep working on a particular piece until I am completely satisfied with it.”

The artist says though he won a national award in 2010 for his Life in Nature series, his work did not immediately resonate with a lot of people. “Most people look for conventional ideas of beauty in paintings; they tend to keep away from anything that might be considered odd.”

Forest Fables is on display at KYNKYNY Art Gallery till November 22, 2024. Entry free. Sunday holiday.