An interactive storytelling event, Heads and Tales engages parents and children alike

Listening to stories from our grandparents is probably one of our favourite childhood memories.

In this digital era, when children discover stories on the internet, Heads and Tales, a flagship event of the Bangalore Storytelling Society (BSS) attempts to revive the joy and charm of the traditional oral art form.

Heads and Tales is an interactive storytelling event held on the last Sunday of every month at the Rangasthala Auditorium, Rangoli Metro Art Centre, MG Road. At the Heads and Tales event, held on October 20, five professional storytellers: Shylaja Sampath, Sangeetha Goel, Meera Venkatesan and Ramya Srinidhi, regaled the audience with stories. Lavanya Prasad, a teacher-turned-professional storyteller, said “I grew up listening to stories from my grandfather. Later, when I became a teacher it was natural for me to use stories to teach children. I then noticed how children remember concepts better when taught through stories and that is when I realised how influential and effective storytelling can be.” Sangeetha, on the other hand, shared, “I believe that interactions have the ability to evoke strong emotions that digital platforms fail to. When storytelling is done in person a lot of what you do is inspired from the audience and improved accordingly, which can’t happen online.”

Vinita D’Souza, a data scientist , was at the event with her children. “I think this is a great way to introduce stories to our children, especially folk tales from India. Each storyteller had their own style that kept my children engaged. Even my one-year-old son was able to sit through the entire event.”

The storytellers entertained the children through catchy tunes, facial expressions and movements. “The fulcrum is the story but the intention is to keep dialogues, discussions and interactions alive,” said Sowmya Srinivasan, co-founder of BSS.