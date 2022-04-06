‘Faces of Bengal’ puts a spotlight on Bengal artists of every era

By Subrata Gangopadhyay | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

April 06, 2022 14:26 IST

The exhibition ‘Faces of Bengal’ at Hyderabad’s State Art Gallery recreates a mini Bengal for art lovers. With around 65 works on display, the uniqueness of this group show (until April 7) is that 33 prominent artists of Bengal starting from the 50s have been featured. From Somnath Hore and Sukanta Das, Jogen Chowdhary, Suhas Roy and Subrata Gangopadhyay to Paresh Maity, Subrato Chowdhary, Subrata Das and Sunirmal Maity… the show has only Bengali artists including the ones practising in Hyderabad like Sumanto Chowdhury, Tanmay Santra and former bureaucrat Chandana Khan.

By Paresh Maity | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Curator Susanta Das is excited at organising his first show in Hyderabad. “I have heard about the art, artists and art lovers of this place; This collection is based on the works of a few master painters from the post-independence period to the present. All the artists participating in this exhibition are well known and talented,” he says. Most of the works are from his collection and some others are from the artists.

Susanta has been planning the show for the past six months. Initially, he had planned the show in Pune, where he had hosted a similar show in 2018. “I have curated exhibitions across India but never in the South. Now when I got an opportunity I decided to start from Hyderabad,” he says adding that Chandana Khan played a big part in bringing the show here. “ It is due to her support that this show became a reality.”