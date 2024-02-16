Exploring the Extraordinary in the Ordinary: Shibu Natesan’s ‘Four Favorites and Other Works’

February 16, 2024 09:23 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Known for his penchant for painting while travelling, Kerala-born acclaimed artist Shibu Natesan’s artistic process took an unexpected turn during the pandemic. Locked in and devoid of the option to roam freely, his artistic gaze turned inward, finding inspiration in the seemingly mundane and overlooked aspects of daily life.

‘Four Favorites and Other Works’ is an outcome of that period when he contemplated transforming ordinary objects into extraordinary subjects. From shuttlecocks to snack packets, clothes piled up to various fruits and vegetables, Natesan breathes life into these seemingly banal items with meticulous attention to detail that can be seen at the ongoing solo show at Art Alive Gallery.

One particularly captivating piece is the portrayal of a dragonfruit, rendered with such precision that it almost appears lifelike on the canvas.

The artist has studios in Kerala and Baroda but has embraced a “nomadic lifestyle” in recent years, embodying the spirit of a wandering painter. It has helped him to infuse his work with a sense of fluidity and adaptability, he says, and allows him to draw inspiration from a variety of environments and experiences.

In a departure from his previous works, the paintings showcased in this exhibition are notably smaller in size. This deliberate choice creates an intimate and personal connection between the artist and the artwork, with each piece completed in a single sitting.

All the artworks in the exhibition are oil paintings, a medium that Natesan considers classic and relishes for its inherent challenges. This preference for oil painting adds depth and texture to his compositions, enhancing the visual impact of his creations.

Another interesting art work is a set of four books stacked on a table, originally intended to depict record collections. However, Natesan’s artistic intuition led him to transform the concept into a homage to his favourite artists — Sargent, Manet, Goya, and France Halls. By selecting masters of oil painting from different centuries, Natesan pays homage to the rich tradition of European art that continues to inspire him.

Driven by the logic of still life, a European genre that holds a special allure for Natesan, he compels viewers to pause and contemplate the beauty found in the simplicity of everyday objects. Through his brushstrokes and keen observation, Natesan elevates the ordinary to the realm of the extraordinary.

At Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park; Till March 2; 11am to 7pm