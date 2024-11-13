Experience the mindful art of pottery at Bengaluru’s Ügam festival

For many, pottery is not just a craft; it is a form of meditation, a tactile escape from the frenetic pace of modern life. As hands shape clay and the wheel turns, there is a singular focus that can settle the mind and offer a reprieve from daily pressures. Pottery is a medium where quiet, repetitive motions offer a mindful retreat, encouraging a return to slower, more intentional movement.

Namrata Barua, founder of A.Ware Studio in Indiranagar, sees this process as more than creating functional art; for her, it is a chance to share this meditative practice with a growing community. “I dove headfirst into pottery, spending countless hours practising and learning,” she says, “As I progressed, I started sharing my work on social media, leading to custom orders and teaching opportunities. In 2021, I started offering structured courses, ranging from weekend workshops for hobbyists to intensive, long-term programs for aspiring professional potters.”

Similarly, for Shwetha Sundar, who studies at A.Ware, pottery has been both a skill and a solace. During a challenging period, she found that working with clay provided the grounding she needed. Now, alongside other emerging artists, she brings her creations to life in the shared space of the studio, drawing on her own transformation to inspire her work.

The potters of A.Ware Studio and GOAK Ceramics in Indiranagar (founded by Gauri Oak) will showcase their craft at the second edition of their annual event, Ügam.

The festival highlights works from artists at various stages of their pottery journeys. The exhibition gives potters a platform to present not just their collections but also the personal stories that shape them.

For Vineetha Chandy, a student at GOAK Ceramics, Ügam is the culmination of dedicated practice. She will unveil her Christmas-themed collection, with each piece handcrafted and hand-painted, evoking the warmth and charm of the holiday season. “From plates to bowls, my collection is designed to enhance the festive spirit of a Christmas party,” she says. Over months of practice, she spent around 150 hours meticulously shaping, trimming, glazing, and firing each piece.

Gauri of GOAK Ceramics, the co-host of Ügam, says the festival is a platform to foster growth and camaraderie among upcoming potters like Vineetha. “By showcasing the work of our students, we aim to inspire and uplift the pottery community. It’s a space where young, talented individuals can gain exposure, receive validation, and connect with potential clients and patrons,” she says. “Ügam, in Sanskrit, means a gradual emergence or the beginning of a river. This encapsulates the journey of our students as they navigate the challenges and rewards of pottery.”

Meanwhile, Shwetha Sundar, Gouri’s student, draws on her memories of cosy gatherings during the pandemic to craft a collection of barware —beer mugs, goblets, shot glasses, and chip-and-dip sets — all inspired by shared moments of comfort and camaraderie. “During those times, we found solace in simple pleasures like sharing drinks and snacks,” she says. Her collection is both a tribute to those connections and an exploration of pottery’s power to resonate emotionally with people. She believes pottery resonates because it offers a unique blend of healing and mindfulness, creating a space for reflection amid a world often fixated on productivity.

“Pottery has taught me the importance of being present and enjoying the journey. It’s a reminder to savour the small moments and find joy in the simple act of creation,” adds Shwetha.

Ügam is on November 16, 10am to 7pm at Jeevanam Yoga, Indiranagar.