Experience a dapostar workshop in Visakhapatnam, a vibrant fusion of movement and object manipulation

Visakhapatnam will experience a new wave of creative expression with the city’s first dapostar workshop. Scheduled to take place this weekend at the VUDA Park, the event will introduce participants to dapostar, a type of flow art — a vibrant fusion of movement and object manipulation that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Organised by Local Hungama, this workshop is designed to bring together beginners, enthusiasts, and experienced practitioners for an immersive experience in dapostar, that combines spinning, dance, and martial arts. The event will be led by Visakhapatnam flow artist and instructor, Tarakesh Kolli, who has been instrumental in introducing this art form to the city.

The concept of dapostar originated in Barcelona, Spain, with layered stretchable fabric that formed a star-shaped flow prop. This prop took the world by surprise with its gravity-defying flow which evoked euphoria, elevated energies and relieved stress.

“It’s more than just a performance art; it’s a meditative practice that helps individuals connect with their bodies, improve focus, and express themselves creatively. With dapostar, control is the key. It feels fascinating learning how to control a piece of perfectly engineered eight-cornered cloth using your hands, fingers and sometimes, the whole body. It’s a kind of a modern dynamic self expression that helps in movement coordination and facilitates understanding of your body and mind,” says Tarakesh.

He came across the flow art form during a workshop at a park in Hyderabad about two and a half years ago. “Being a fitness enthusiast, I always liked to explore different forms of workouts and movements. In the process, when I picked dapostar I understood that it not only helps maintain physical fitness, it also helps improve one’s emotional and mental state,” says Tarakesh, who has taken it up as a full time profession.

Some key benefits include enhancing left-right hand coordination, making one move around, giving an adrenaline rush, improving body balance and reflexes, building agility, concentration and control. It is also considered to be a great prop for controlling mood swings and helps in building a positive state of mind. “You can carry this prop anywhere and everywhere... from your kitchen to the playground. You can also dance with the prop when you have music around,” Tarakesh adds.

Dapostar, a relatively new phenomenon in India, has been gaining popularity in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Bengaluru. “More and more corporates are introducing the form at in-house events and as team-building exercises. With dapostar, you can also add a dramatic element by integrating fire or LED lights in the performance,” says Tarakesh.

The workshop in Visakhapatnam will cover a range of techniques, from basic spins and weaves to more advanced moves like holds and throws. Participants will also learn to integrate dance movements into their flow, creating a visually stunning performance. The event is open to all age groups, and no prior experience is required — just an eagerness to learn and a love for movement.

The workshop will be held on August 25 at VMRDA Park, Beach Road, from 4.30pm to 6pm. Registration fee is ₹300. For details, call 8639044506.

