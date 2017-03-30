Ethnic joins mainstream

Female infanticide, dowry, socio-economic concerns, a painting likening a doctor who helps abort a baby girl to a dangerous snake, Nepal earthquake…. the fine strokes are inimitably Mithila or Madhubani folk art. The narrative is not the usual repetitive theme but strikingly bold and thought provoking. There are several artists — Rambharos Jha, Shalinee Kumari, Amrita Jha, Naresh Paswan — each with a distinctive touch, which is a hallmark of their work. What binds them together is that they are alumni of MAI or Mithila Art Institute, Madhubani, Bihar.

It is usually presumed that traditional folk art is passed down as a hereditary skill. It is not something which is taught as a structured curriculum at an institute where certificates are handed after completion of the course. But MAI has rewritten the script. Not only that, akin to any other mainstream school of art, the founders and directors help the students sell their work, curate exhibitions, mentor them and link them to gallerists who market their work. My initiation into their activities was at an exhibition showcasing the work of their students. What had stunned me was how Peter Zirnis, curator, painstakingly took me around the entire exhibition explaining the works and more importantly giving a background of the artists. The commitment was that of a gallerist/gallery owner promoting the works of the artist. It showed a form of marketing folk art giving it the same space as mainstream art, at the same time giving individual recognition to the artist, a price appreciation to the buyer given the individualistic dimension of the art.

Lina Vincent Sunish, Director of Exhibitions at the Mithila Art Institute, says, “As an art historian and curator, I have been able to encourage a few ex-students to document and present their work professionally, thereby increasing their chances of being selected by mainstream galleries.”

MAI was set up by the Ethnic Arts Foundation, which was started by Raymond Owens, an anthropologist from the University of Texas. In 1977, when researching in Madhubani, he came across the art and fell in love with it. He encouraged the artists to make not the run of the mill paintings, but ones from their heart and take time on it. He then bought the paintings from them. He showed it to David Szanton, also an anthropologist. Fascinated, he started the process to sell these paintings, to friends and through exhibitions in the U.S. He redistributed the profits to the artists on his return. This is still done.

The EAF was started in 1980 to do this in a more organised manner. It has over the years bought paintings from artists and sold paintings to numerous collectors and museums. Owens passed away in 2000 but left a small bequest in his will for the continuation of the EAF. When the EAF team went to Mithila, they realised that the younger generation was not interested in learning traditional Mithila paintings from their mothers. To give a fresh impetus to the art, the Mithila Art Institute was started in 2003.

David Sanzton, President Ethnic Art Foundation (EAI), says, “The MAI was founded in 2003 with 25 students, and continued to take 25 per year until 2016 when it expanded to 30. It is safe to say that about 350 students have completed the one or two-year course.” The students, majority of whom are women, are selected on merit and skill by using a blind test for a one-year course. The exceptionally talented ones are invited to stay for the second year and given stipend.

If one were to analyse the working, perhaps this is how all traditional crafts in this country should be taught. Vincent says, “I have attempted to create a space for what is termed broadly as ‘folk art’ to be seen in the same platform as contemporary urban fine art. One such exhibition at the Mahua Gallery in Bangalore included nine artists exploring the concept of navarasa, two of them being Mithila painters. I have also been able to recommend young artists working in the Mithila style to receive residencies and opportunities, for example Avinash Karn, who received the Piramal art Residency in Bombay.”

Committed individuals

The Institute has been able to involve committed individuals to champion their cause. Well known writer and artist Martine le Coz from Amboise, France, has helped organise several exhibitions in France. There has been interaction with well known printmaker Moutushi Chakraborty from Kolkata. “There is a collaboration, with Awagami paper factory, which is sponsoring paper for the students,” says Vincent. “The best works created by the students in the next six months will be selected for an exhibition to be held at Awagami Museum and Gallery in Japan, ” he adds.

What is heartening is that several of the students have perceived in the chosen medium. The biggest problem is distinguishing the individuality of these Mithila artists from those available in a mass merchandise way. The journey is tough but one which is essential.

As Rambharos Jha, one of the ex-students says, “Tradition is like a flowing river, it must keep evolving.”