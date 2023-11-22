ADVERTISEMENT

Emotive Resonance: An exhibition of abstract art

November 22, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated November 23, 2023 02:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

One of R. B. Murari’s paintings. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Artist and Creative Producer R. B. Murari is all set to take Bengaluru’s art lovers on an emotional exploration through abstract art.

His exhibition of abstract art, titled ‘Emotive Resonance’, will see a range of non-objective abstract artwork displayed at the MFK Museum from November 25 to December 10.

The paintings transcend the tangible by going beyond the constraints of defined shapes and narratives. They reflect several human experiences and aim at unravelling the mysteries of our deepest emotions.

R. B. Murari is based in Chennai and hails from a family of artists. Immersed in the world of colour and emotion since his early teens, Murari has been practicing abstract art for over three decades now.

The exhibition is free of charge, and is open to all. The museum remains closed on Mondays.

