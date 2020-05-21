Eloquent lines of Venkatapathy

21 May 2020 12:07 IST

They are present in all the forms of D. Venkatapathy’s body of work

Most of the students of the Government School of Arts and Crafts, Madras (now known as College of Fine Arts), who came out in the mid-1960s are considered to have formed the major part of the golden period of the Madras Art Movement. Vellore-born D. Venkatapathy belongs to that group. The strength of the line of his work alone is enough proof of it. Whether it is the numerous pen and ink drawings or paintings, one can discern the strong presence of the line in his work. In his paintings too the lines bordering the forms are striking. There is an intangible relation between him and Nature although he did not do landscapes much except perhaps during his student days.

Venkatapathy’s paintings are more like drawings because the human and animal forms stand alone on the background rather than merge with it and the colours too are quite mild. He does not also fill the space with elements other than just the characters as can be seen in ‘Kishkinta’ or ‘Sanjeevi.’ Even when using deep tones of colours they are juxtaposed in a way that they appear rather sober.

He has done a number of large pen and ink drawings, which have been executed in painstaking detail, both in the elements for giving them a sense of solidness through hatchings and cross hatchings and creation of textural variations. For example, this is apparent in ‘Ravana with Sita’ or ‘Asokavanam,’ where the human forms are more in the tribal style and in the setting too there is no attempt to create a realistic feeling of depth. When depicting scenes like ‘Lanka Devi’ or ‘Incarnation’ the third dimension happens, but what is striking is the way Venkatapathy combines various periods of time freely such as the legend and the historical, but it does not appear odd; in the former, Sita looks like Kali with a drawn sword, Hanuman in front of her but behind them are seen a temple, church and fort all belonging to different time frames. There is a print-like quality to his drawings.

Funny twist

Some works like ‘Nataraja’ and ‘Ganapathy’ appear in a typical style of drawings/paintings seen in Tamil Nadu temples. Funny thing about ‘Muruga’ in this genre is that He replaces Krishna — Muruga plays the flute in the same stance surrounded by people and cattle as if the artist is taking a light-hearted dig at popular belief.

‘Kishkinta’ by D. Venkatapathy

Venkatapathy was attracted to the African masks, totem poles as also Mexican art which were all part of nature worship in their respective lands. Subjects from Indian puranas and epics also had their impact on him. Many of his works have a vertical arrangement even when the basic format is square. He has a propensity for placing figures one above the other such as ‘Harmony’, the charcoal work with an attractive variation of shades, mixed media ‘Vishwamitra,’ etc. The viewer’s eyes are led from top to bottom or vice versa. This is perhaps a result of his liking for totems. He has done a number of totems (acrylic on canvas) though the human and animal forms are quite Indian, such as yali, lion, pot bellied demons etc. inspired by what he has seen in temples or his own imaginary characters.

Venkatapathy has had a penchant for painting masks. Although he was inspired by African masks, his works are by no means a copy. The imageries in general are steeped in his rural background. There is harmony and quietude; they are not dramatic and don’t appear emotional irrespective of the theme. His approach to picture-making is as direct as his speech; he expresses his views freely though he does not care to discuss his paintings and themes. When in the 1960s and 70s the tendency was to go with the modern art stream, he adhered to his own way of artistic activity in a sincere manner.

A Retrospective Exhibition hosted at the DakshinaChitra, Chennai recently gave an opportunity to revisit his works and ideology. A recipient of several awards and honours — both at the national and international levels besides the Tamil Nadu Government’s ‘Kalaichemmal’ title — Venkatapathy was one of the earliest to move into the Cholamandal Artists’ Village.