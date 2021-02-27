Drama on Partition

Bengaluru

27 February 2021 10:42 IST

Kathputliyan Theatre, in association with Alliance Francaise, presents Asghar Wajahat’s play ‘Jiss Ne Lahore Nai Dekhya ….” on February 27 and 28. The plays will be staged at 4 pm and 7 pm, respectively.

The play is directed by Zafer Mohiuddin, who is also the founder of the Kathputliyan Theatre. The play revisits history in the aftermath of the Partition of India (Hindusthan) and uses the language of Urdu and Punjabi. It is about an elderly Hindu lady who remains adamant and stays back in Lahore, Pakistan after the partition. But, she is robbed of her only son and family as a result of the riots during partition and refuses to be deprived of her home, which gets allotted to a Muslim refugee family from Lucknow. Having suffered the painful displacement of partition, the family remains hostile, not averse to bringing in the local, political goons to get rid of the old lady. Even as the goons move in, sensing the advantage of exploiting the situation, they remain unsighted to the inherent strength of human kindnesses that brings a paradigm shift. The play, explains Zafer, strongly advocates the idea of religious co-existence and emphasizes the fact that all religions support love and compassion as an inherent characteristic of every human being.

Entry is free for both the shows.