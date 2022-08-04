Art

Dr Sumadhura of Hyderabad-based SimSum Arts on the Guinness World Records title

Dr Sumadhura | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
Special Correspondent August 04, 2022 14:26 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 14:44 IST

It iwas a proud moment for Dr Sumadhura, founder of Hyderabad-based SimSum Arts when she received the Guinness World Records title for the ‘Mass Participation Event” held on April 17 this year in which 1465 persons from 117 countries participated. The participants had to upload only one photo of a black and white drawing to a link on Facebook in one hour’.

With 832 posts found valid, the event was approved as a Guinness Record. Besides Dr Sumadhura, the other three record holders from India are Mayank Vyas (event organiser and founder of Radart Foundation Indore), Roma G Girish (Bengaluru) and Mithu Roy (Siliguri).

Proud team | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Dr Sumadhura who created a drawing of Nature had participated in the event held last year too. Dentists by profession and passionate about art, sisters Dr Sumadhura and Dr Sindhura founded SimSum Arts in 2009 in Kothaguda in Hyderabad. Now the sisters look forward to opening Simsum college of Fine arts and Design at Miyapur shortly..

Advertisement
Advertisement

Besides, 150 other participants of SimSum Arts including Dr Sindhura, who participated in this Guinness World Record event, will receive a participation certificate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
painting
Read more...