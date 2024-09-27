Divya Kala Mela in Visakhapatnam showcases talents of differently-abled entrepreneurs from across India

The 19th Divya Kala Mela, an initiative of the Ministry for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, is on in the city, showcasing the skills of differently-abled entrepreneurs from across India. With 64 stalls representing 20 States, the event is a celebration of creativity, resilience and inclusivity. Visitors can get a glimpse of the entrepreneurial skills of participants who are breaking barriers through their products and craftsmanship.

Among the participants is Naveen Kumar Gautam, who has created eco-friendly stationery products. His stall offers an array of sustainable paper products. Naveen’s initiative is an example of how social responsibility and entrepreneurship can go hand in hand.

Another highlight is the stall set up by Surinder Kumar from Haryana. Surinder, who is hearing impaired, brings the rich tradition of camel leather craftsmanship to Visakhapatnam with his collection of footwear. His products, rooted in Haryana’s cultural heritage, blend durability with elegance.

Adding to the diversity of the mela is a stall run by a differently-abled couple from West Bengal. Nandini Chakraborty and her husband showcase a collection of handmade curtain holders and jewellery along with fitted bedsheets of different sizes. Transcending barriers of verbal communication, Nandini, to talk about her products, employs sign language and a systematic display of their prices neatly labelled on a sheet of paper.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has facilitated soft loans of up to ₹50 lakh for self-employment of the differently-abled at a rate of interest of four to eight percent. The initiative has covered 1.52 lakh beneficiaries and disbursed loans worth ₹1,047 crore since 2014 till date.

The Divya Kala Mela will is on till October 6 at AU Grounds, beside AU Convention Hall, Beach Road, from 11am to 6pm.

