Dimpy Menon: Nature belongs to the beholder

Our urban spaces were once filled with a diversity of trees and birds. With the growth of megacities that prioritise brick and mortar over living in consonance with nature though, our biodiversity is upset. “Sparrows used to fly into our homes. Now they are confined to the outskirts. We have driven them away to far-flung places. At the Bengaluru airport, you hear them,” says Dimpy Menon, sculptor and poet from what was once the garden city of India. Ironically, she says people imagine the chirruping is from the sound system — we’re so alienated from our natural surroundings.

“To The Light”

Menon though, has captured our intrinsic link with nature, in 25 bronze sculptures in an exhibition titled “Through the Leaves to the Light”. There’s a lightness in the way she forms the connect, her theme resonating best perhaps in the sculpture titled “To the light”, where a woman standing on one leg, on her toes, reaches for a star, from off a granite sphere.

“Wishing on a Bird II”

In Wishing on a Bird, a bronze on granite, a man standing on a similar granite sphere seems to caress a couple of birds. Wishing on a Bird II takes it a step further, with a woman and child sitting on granite steps, the child almost nurturing the flying birds. The scultpor uses stone and ethically-sourced wood to offset the bronze, in a few pieces.

Menon, who graduated in Fine Arts from College of Arts and Crafts, Chennai, and majored in sculpture, has been planting trees in her colony in Whitefield, where she says the temperature is lower by a few degrees in summer, because of the greenery.

Here, she talks about her exhibit that she worked on for about a year and about nature itself.

How would you describe your work?

The performance that nature puts on inspires emotions that beg to be expressed. I try to capture them using the human form to convey both essence and experience. When one looks up at the sky with the birds gliding across or when the stars dangle, there is a calm joyfulness that fills the heart. The silent communication one has with nature is pure. One needs to know no language to enjoy nature. I try to capture the feeling of boundlessness in the works.

What was the inspiration for these pieces?

The inspiration was extraordinary. Individual triggers were simple yet profound. For example, a beautiful moon rising, or an early morning sky with fading stars. I have always been inspired by nature and all the bounty it bestows.

What is our greatest need today?

We need a harmonious relationship between human beings and nature. We need to value simple things like trees, birds, gardens. We need to have a clear sky so that we can watch stars at night. We need to treasure all this.

How do you bring lightness to your work?

When an idea strikes, I feel, the fact that it has entered my mind itself means that the idea can be realised. But it is never so simple. I have to work out the physics of the piece. When I am able to give bronze the feeling of weightlessness or flight, I am very satisfied.

Any advice for people growing up today?

They believe that everything comes out of the box. There are artificial flowers too. However, they need to realise that for their long life it is better to have afforestation where a balance between nature and man is maintained. We have to teach them that they need to appreciate the value of green spaces.

