Datham 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram showcases paintings by 19 disciples of veteran artist BD Dethan

September 30, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Nineteen disciples of veteran artist BD Dethan have come together to pay respect to their teacher through their paintings. Datham 2023, currently on at Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, showcases over 50 paintings by his disciples.

There is diversity on show, in terms of the colour schemes and themes, with most of the artists sticking to acrylics. “Fifteen to 20 of us, from different walks of life, attend his weekly classes in the city. The senior most is 84-year-old Gomathy Muralidharan. We have put up three works each at the exhibition,” says Tomina Mary Jose, a student of Dethan for the last nine years.

Of her three acrylic works at the exhibition, one of them focusses on former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, compiling his contributions and career in one frame. Another one celebrates the charkha, with which Mahatma Gandhi spun a revolution in India’s struggle for independence.

Rafeena Rafeek’s canvas has captured the scenes beneath the sea. A wildlife photographer as well, Rafeena says Nature has always been her favourite subject. “But I wanted to highlight the need to conserve marine diversity, which is equally important, especially with our sea beds getting choked with pollutants,” says Rafeena, working in a bank. Shining bright in shades of blue, green, yellow and orange are vignettes from the sea bed, like the creatures, corals etc.

Some of the artists point out that Dethan’s classes have brought them back to painting, which they had left behind when they got busy with their professional and personal lives. As in the case of Selina Haridas, a former employee with C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing). “I have been fond of painting from my childhood. But, after a point I couldn’t find time to follow my passion. However, when I was nearing my retirement, friends and well-wishers kept asking me about my plans. That’s when I thought of going back to art. I happened to meet Dethan sir and joined his classes.” Being an avid traveller, she has captured some of the images from her travels. Her daughter, Neethu Babu, an IT professional in Technopark, has also displayed her paintings.

GB Haridranath, engineer and an editor with the State Institute of Languages, took the brush after a long gap some eight years ago. “Even now I don’t get enough time to devote to art. But being with this group of artists matters a lot for me. Moreover, sir’s class relieves me of all tension,” says Harindranath, who has done a portrait of Lord Buddha and a landscape of Varanasi.

Swapna Mary too was on a long break from the canvas until 2019. “Dethan sir is not someone who handholds you through each work. We are given the freedom to draw what we like, using whichever medium we are comfortable with. He will always be there to guide us with suggestions,” says Swapna, the only one to showcase oils.

One of the arresting works on display is the visage of a woman by Sumitha Suseelan. “That is inspired by a photograph published along with an article on discrimination based on colour,” says Sumitha.

Architect Viji Bhagavathy’s ‘Faces’, a series with three “semi-abstract works” in acrylic using a palette knife, holds your attention. “I enjoying capturing expressions on my canvas. Here you see a woman’s expression changing from despair to that of confidence,” she says.

For Santhi Rajeev, 65, art is a necessity. “I have a neurological disorder, which makes it difficult for me to control my eyelids. But when I paint, I don’t face that problem. My doctor has advised me to continue it. So, nothing makes me more happy than painting and music,” she says.

This is the second edition of Datham. The first one held in 2019 had six students of Dethan exhibiting their works.

Datham 2023 is on at Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan till October 2. Time: 11am to 7pm.