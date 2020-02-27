27 February 2020 17:04 IST

This martial art form, apart from teaching self-defence, imparts values for life

“Capoeira, at first glance, had a resemblance to yoga. But then there was song, music, dance, kicks and so much more! That very moment I fell in love with this less-familiar martial art form and got trained in the next eight years,” recalls Reza Baba Massah, Founder, Centre for Capoeira, Mumbai. This, for Reza Baba, happened in Isreal where he used to run a restaurant. But after he learnt the art form, he embraced it full time and moved to India.

Having four centres in India — at Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur and Gurgaon -- Centre for Capoeira conducts professional classes for learners of all ages. It conducts regular sessions for children in schools. “Capoeira” Reza Baba feels, “is essential for everyone, especially for women and children as it makes them fearless and confident.”

Capoeira looks more like a street dance with the music of barimbau, a single-string instrument and drums in the background. But it is actually an African martial art form from Brazil with unique features, history and philosophy. “While most martial art forms in the world originated for war purposes, Capoeira on the other hand was developed for liberation of slaves from racial oppression. Therefore it has upside down movement intended to trick the oppressor and thereby seek defence,” explains Reza Baba. For him, it alternates between a dance and a martial art form.

The best description of Capoeira Reza Baba has heard so far is from another martial artist from California. “He was in Mumbai to assist Amir Khan during the shoot of Dhoom 3. That was when he described Capoeira as ‘the flight of the ballerinas and dance of the gladiators’,” he recalls. For him, it’s more a play than a sport. “There is singing, clapping, shouting, hissing, jumping, cart wheeling and a lot more, apart from kicks,” he describes.

Capoeira is ritualistic. Before it begins, the other players form a circle called ‘roda’. “In this space they clap and sing rhythmically cheering the two performers who are at the centre of the roda. The live music will be led by a master,” he informs.

How beneficial is this multi-dimensional martial art form? “It not only imparts strength of a martial artist but also coordination of a dancer, flexibility of a gymnast, endurance of a marathon runner and rhythmic sense of a musician,” explains Reza Baba gleefully. As most of the songs of Capoeira are in Portuguese, children get the chance to learn a foreign language. Like any another art form, the variety of activities involved in Capoeira boosts students’ mental development. Most importantly, with crime rate rising in all parts of the country, children get trained to face adverse situations.

Philosophy of Capoeira is to propagate peace and respect. “The Afro-Brazilian tribe believed: ‘if you hurt someone or for that matter you get hurt, it’s all your fault’. So Capoeira teaches sharing of responsibility, working as a team and respecting the other. For example, Reza Baba explains: “If a teenager is to play Capoeira with a child, the rule of the game is to make the younger one win. It’s about making sure the weaker is safe and comfortable. So there’s plenty of lessons for life!”