Daily Quiz | On Vincent van Gogh

1 / 7 | Simple one to begin with. What was van Gogh's nationality?
Answer : He was Dutch

2 / 7 | Name the type of Japanese prints that he collected and which inspired his own art.
Answer : ukiyo-e

3 / 7 | Name the painting that the artist is certain to have sold during his career before his suicide in 1890.
Answer : The Red Vineyard

4 / 7 | In Akira Kurosawa's surreal film Dreams, which Oscar-winning filmmaker played the troubled painter?
Answer : Martin Scorsese

5 / 7 | He is said to have painted seven of these similar paintings of which five are in museums, one is in a private collection and another was lost during World War II. What specific set?
Answer : Sunflowers in a vase

6 / 7 | Vincent was keen on setting up an artists' community at his house in Arles. Name the only artist to take up the offer.
Answer : Paul Gauguin