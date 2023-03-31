HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Vincent van Gogh
Premium

On the occasion of his 170th birthday, a quiz on the post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh who is regarded as one of the most influential figures in Western art history

March 31, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On Vincent van Gogh
Vincent van Gogh.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 7 | Simple one to begin with. What was van Gogh’s nationality?
Answer : He was Dutch
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / arts (general) / painting

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.