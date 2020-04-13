COVID-19: Hyderabad artist Avani Rao Gandra plans month-long virtual exhibition of paintings

Artist and curator Avani Rao Gandra of Iconart gallery, Hyderabad, is presenting one painting a day, till May 12, expressing a multitude of issues that have risen owing to COVID-19 pandemic. In this virtual exhibition titled ‘Light at the end of the tunnel - COVID-19’, paintings will be uploaded on the gallery’s website (www.iconart.in), Iconart and Avani’s Facebook pages and the Instagram accounts @icon.artgallery and @avaniraogandra.

The paintings lean towards abstract expressionism and are currently in digital print format, 36 inches X 24 inches. Once we tide over the health crisis and inch towards normalcy, Avani hopes to make a few of these paintings into large mixed media and multimedia works, around 10 feet X 8 feet. At the moment though, digital prints are convenient, without the risk of running out of raw materials for the paintings.

Avani says that watching the world in the grip of the pandemic has brought about a shift in the way she looks at art. She is known to highlight issues related to the environment and gender through paintings and installations. This time, her work will express her observations on several issues the crisis has brought to fore.

One of the paintings from the ongoing series by Avani Rao Gandra | Photo Credit: By arrangement

She admits that she was initially hesitant to embark on an art project inspired by Coronavirus: “Art is aesthetic, even when we portray grim issues.” Avani wanted to be sensitive in her portrayal and not opportunistic, “Art holds a mirror to things that happen in society. On one end we saw the exodus of migrant labourers and their suffering. On the other hand, there was anxiety as people made a mad rush [to stock up on essentials].”

On the brighter side, once the lockdown came into force, she saw more birds frequenting her home garden and the air getting clearer. “It made me think about Man’s greed and exploitation [of Nature],” observes Avani.

Her current series of paintings, she says, has strong metaphoric symbolism. “I am exploring the ‘mark making’ technique more than ever before. The strokes and colours are different. There’s quite a bit of black and a hint of white to signify better times ahead. We are going through a historic, perspective-altering phase and my expression has been such that the theme of one painting flows into another,” says Avani, hinting at a continuum.

Is it daunting to upload a painting each for 30 days? “We are all isolated and there’s time. I express myself best through art,” she says, signing off.