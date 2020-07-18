One meditative stroke at a time, art therapy classes go virtual

HYDERABAD

18 July 2020 16:16 IST

Art therapists, exploring virtual classes to help clients cope with anxiety, discuss the highs and lows of online counselling

Nearly everyone has pivoted to online sessions since the COVID-19 pandemic set in, necessitating physical distancing. But virtual classes can be tricky for a few streams, such as art therapy.

In a regular session, a psychologist can closely observe and counsel the participant — the act of drawing or colouring is not a test of creativity but a tool to express emotions that lie buried deep. As a few art therapists in India have begun online sessions, they are discovering it to be a mixed bag of possibilities.

In pre-COVID times, the walkway dotted with bougainvillea trees at Hyderabad-based counselling psychologist Saher Ali’s Totums Art Studio would host painting sessions. Children would paint for fun. Women would paint on stones, glass bottles, paper or on canvas. Each session was a process of expressing their emotions and letting go of inhibitions. The paintings would gradually became joyous. Saher complemented these sessions with personalised counselling. She was also conducting art therapy classes for students of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad.

Advertising

Advertising

“Some of my clients used to visit me, unknown to their families. They were hesitant to take up online sessions due to privacy issues. But with the pandemic showing so signs of ebbing soon, online sessions have begun,” says Saher.

An art therapy session by Saher Ali | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Recently, Saher conducted sessions on Zoom and Google Meet for focussed groups and plans to conduct more such classes. For beginners, a session that aims to forge a mind-body connect begins with a short meditation. Participants learn to connect with their breath while painting a stone. Then, they imagine a blank sheet of paper as their sky, give it a colour and then draw clouds of different sizes, shapes and colours that signify activities they enjoy doing the most. “I encourage them to tune in with their thoughts and express what they enjoy the most,” says Saher. Later, participants pen down thoughts in a journal, and wind up with meditation.

The sessions are tailored to suit different needs — managing multiple roles in daily life, countering anxiety, or simply de-stressing.

Mandala and symmetry

Poorna SJ Kraleti | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Visakhapatnam-based psychologist Poorna SJ Kraleti began conducting online sessions since she felt that anxiety issues are at an all-time high due to the present circumstances. “Many experience a state of panic, unworthiness and restlessness due to insecurities about the future,” she observes. In her Mandala art sessions, which try to enhance the emotional intelligence of a person, the patterns are about symmetry and hand-eye coordination. “This symmetry creates a balance in the left and right sides of the brain, which in turn brings excellent problem-solving skills in an individual,” Poorna explains.

Throughout April, May and June, Poorna conducted Mandala art classes for teens through Zoom. “Hormonal changes affect their moods, emotions, and impulses. When there’s limited outside interaction, feelings can be given a constructive outlet through art. Mandalas bring a sense of calm. Some of the larger formats also use body movements and help release pent up emotions,” adds Poorna.

Poorna has also been doing one-to-one counselling through art therapy to address mental health issues.

Note of caution

Simona Lan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Madurai-based Simona Lan, assistant professor of psychology at The American College, has been conducting group art therapy sessions as part of her private practice and points out that it is not a completely happy picture. “In a real class, sufficient time goes into sensitising participants so that they do not judge others and show empathy. This gets a little tough in an online class,” she admits.

Prior to a session, she tries to know background details of each participant, to work out group dynamics. “An inadvertent comment from one might hurt another participant,” she says. In a session she conducted for academicians, she noted how a few did not switch on the video and a few others wanted to just listen to her and not paint anything at all. “All these challenges need to be factored in as we adapt to virtual therapy,” says Simona.

From a session by Simona Lan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

For a few, an art therapy class might be about de-stressing. For others, deeper issues may need to be addressed through individual sessions. Simona points out that in group classes, those who are new to art therapy sometimes expect immediate, tangible results from a two-hour session since they have paid for it. Therapy, however, takes time.

With inputs from Nivedita Ganguly

(Saher Ali can be reached on @totumsartstudio on Instagram, Simona Lan at simonalan@hotmail.com and Poorna at soulspavizag@gmail.com)