Coronavirus | Kochi-Muziris Biennale postponed to November 2021

25 October 2020 17:34 IST

The fifth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale has been postponed to November 1, 2021. Originally, it was set to get under way on December 12 this year.

In a communication, the Kochi Biennale Foundation stated that the move to postpone the visual arts festival was taken as there were no signs of the pandemic abating in India and with Kerala having slipped into a second spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We expect that circumstances would be conducive [by November 1, 2021] for visitors, artists, staff, and others for a safe and complete Biennale gathering. In the interim, the Kochi Biennale Foundation and its programmes will continue to function.

“The fourth edition of the Students’ Biennale has been re-structured to take place online, and the programme towards the online opening on 21/2/21 has commenced under the leadership of five curator-mentors namely Adip Dutta, Archana Hande, Manoj Vyloor, Suresh K Nair, and Vasudha Thozhur,” the Kochi Biennale Foundation said in a statement.

“The Art By Children activities have also been adapted as a Learning at Home programme, with exercises that encourage children to engage creatively with our present circumstances. Our educational workshops for young practitioners have also moved online, including the graphic fiction workshop with Sarnath Banerjee, which is underway,” the statement said.