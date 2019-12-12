Completely Chopin

International Music & Arts Society and Bangalore International Centre had a hands-down winner in their joint programme, Pearls of Chopin: what could draw an audience more than an entire evening devoted to romantic music, from arguably the most “popular” of all composers for western classical piano?

The young Polish pianist, Anna Lipiak, was enthusiastic about playing in India. She generously gave of her time for an interview, despite her hoarse voice: “due to too much air-conditioning”. Why have all her programmes in India been exclusively Chopin? “I am entering the Chopin Competition so this is very good preparation for me.

I enjoy playing many different composers of course ... Rachmaninoff Schumann Bach… also Liszt who is technically very challenging, but I feel he wrote to impress with his virtuosity, whereas I find Chopin more suited to my temperament as he was very sincere, though technically he is also difficult.

“I think my greatest talent is my ability to work hard. I also have a very good memory and want to know the piece by heart very quickly, because only then I can develop technique and emotion, besides analysing it. I memorise the last bar first and then work backwards!”

Anna opened her recital with the posthumous c# minor Nocturne with its exquisite melody supported, rather than perturbed, by the left hand legato arpeggi. An incident relating to this piece is testament to music’s universal appeal to man’s finer feelings: on his birthday, Amon Goeth, commandant of the Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp, asked prisoner Natalia Karp to play for him.

She played this nocturne, whose poignancy must have stirred Goeth’s compassion, for he was sufficiently moved to release both her and her sister, so that they became Holocaust survivors, enabling Natalia to pursue her career as a pianist.

Anna also showed her ability in handling the flowing line of E major Nocturne op 55. Her delicacy of touch brought out the depth of emotion in both the Nocturnes, and the requisite uniformity in rhythm and tone was aided by judicious use of the sustaining pedal.

Ballade #3 is the most difficult of Chopin’s four Ballades. Its moods and skills are compressed into less than eight minutes, ranging from the dolce opening, leading to fioratura and a furious chordal section. Anna’s sensitivity and touch did justice to this tightly structured piece.

Chopin intended his Etudes to strengthen keyboard technique in piano students. c# Etude op 10 #4 requires both hands to render the fast and furious semiquavers in perpetuum mobile, while paying attention to the very specific given notations of accents, ff and fff-s. Opening the piece with its strong sforzta, Anna further churned it up with crescendi, to end with a coda marked “with as much fire as possible”, bringing this tempestuous dark study to a breathless finish, allowing Anna no respite from its demoniacal impetuosity.

While that Etude requires velocity and lightness, particularly in the left hand, the Etude op 10 #2 concentrates on a work-out for the weaker fingers of the right, with Chopin specifying extensive fingering. While the thumb is usually predominant in playing chromatic scales, it is given a rest [in fact, one teacher advocated that the thumb and second fingers held something solid, so that the other three fingers were properly exercised].

The third, fourth and little fingers cope with rapid chromatic scale figures, while the stronger thumb and second fingers are content to chip in with occasional chords, bringing to mind three children having to haul uphill their hefty parents, who nudge them on with sporadic utterances of encouragement.

While Anna was equal to the physical and psychological challenges, the moto perpetuo of the right hand failed to bring out the misty whispering that should hover over all the tumult.

Anna included Waltzes and Mazurkas to show that, “Chopin was not always serious, and could be light-hearted”. Though both genres have the same ¾ time signature, the contrast between them is interesting, the former lit with the sparkle of the Viennese ballroom, while the latter owes more to Polish dance.

The evening’s menu of confections – short “lighter” pieces [excepting the Etudes] – ended with a substantial main course, Sonata #3 op 58. The last and most difficult in the genre, it was the recital’s true test of this performer’s abilities. The first movement’s heavy chords give it a martial tone, yielding to a more melodic second theme. The exceptionally short Scherzo leads to a gorgeous Largo with its sustained harmony established by chord progression.

The Finale’s balladic feel does not temper its unbridled agitato, which one English biographer said “went beyond the bounds of decency”, though contemporary performers consider this Sonata the culmination of Chopin’s music.

Anna proved her performing abilities, bringing to the scores admirable attention to detail, unerringly handling technically demanding passages, while imbuing them with appropriate pensive beauty. However, some ineffable element was lacking; perhaps it was a certain intensity, which could have been due to her feeling less than wholly fit, an unfortunate occupational hazard for a touring performer.