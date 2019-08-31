Christie’s to auction Indian art masterpieces to fund a collection of Bengali literature

The world woke up to the power and beauty of Bengali writing when Rabindranath Tagore won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913. While Tagore’s novels and Gitanjali remain in the international consciousness in their myriad translations, much of the wealth of writing in Bengali before and after Tagore is accessible only to a limited readership in a small clutch of languages.

Mecca for books

The Columbia University Press is hoping to change that through an ambitious project launched this year. Titled the Library of Bengali Literature, the project has on board Bengali poet and Jnanpith awardee Shankha Ghosh, renowned critic Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, and Associate Professor of Bengali literature at University of Chicago, Thibaut d’Hubert. Perhaps inspired by the Loeb Classical Library that was started in 1911 and today has more than 500 entries derived or pertaining to Greek and Latin writings of antiquity, they have planned the first phase to include 50 volumes of Bengali literary work ranging across 1,000 years of prose, fiction, and poetry, each of which will be a printed in a bilingual edition.

The collection starts with works going back to the Middle Ages: featured writings include the 15th century collection of Vaishnava poems, Padavali, by Chandidas, Bijoy Gupta’s Padmapuran, Krishnadasa Kaviraja’s Chaitanya Charitamrita, Ramprasad Sen’s Gitabali (a work that combines devotion with satire), as well as the poetry of Baul singers, both Hindu and Muslim.

Also included are plays and poems by Michael Madhusudhan Dutt, Badal Sircar, Utpal Dutt, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s writings, and selected novels and short stories by Premendra Mitra, Sunil Gangopadhyay, Hasan Azizul Huq of Bangladesh.

Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s Pather Panchali, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Srikanta, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Kapalkundala, and Ashapurna Devi’s Pratham Pratishruti, the first of a trilogy about three generations of strong, independent-minded women, also make the cut.

‘Head of a Woman’ by F.N. Souza | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A selection of Tagore’s short stories, as well as prose writings, poems, the play Chandalika, and the novel Gora are included. Conscious of the fact that such lists cannot be complete, the curators will leave the project open-ended for later contributions and suggestions.

One of the exceptional pieces is Syed Waliullah’s Kando Nadi Kando (Wail, River, Wail), the experimental novel written in the late 60s in what was then East Pakistan. The novel deploys complex narrative frameworks to juxtapose personal tragedy with the ecological disaster of a river drying up and its effects on a society that lives by the water. Two volumes of work, which follow a bilingual format, are ready for publication, awaiting funding.

And that is where Christie’s comes into the picture.

Collector’s treasure

As part of an auction to mark 25 years of standalone 20th century Indian art auctions, Christie’s will, at its auction on September 11, offer 20 lots of modern and contemporary art by artists of the reputation of Jamini Roy, Jogen Chowdhury, Rina Banerjee and Tyeba Begum Lipi. Artists, galleries and collectors have donated the works to support the project.

‘Swing Swing...’ by Rina Banerjee. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The auction also hopes to break an earlier record of sales, where Christie’s sold an untitled oil by Vasudeo S. Gaitonde for an unprecedented ₹29.3 crore in 2015. Christie’s effort to take South Asian modern and contemporary art to the rest of the world found singular success when it garnered $4.45 million for S.H. Raza’s ‘Tapovan’ in New York in 2018 — the highest price for a work in the category.

The current total of 110 lots for the September 11 auction includes outstanding and rare pieces of art by Raza, Francis Newton Souza, a painting by Bikash Bhattacharjee, as well as a painting by Jehangir Sabavala inspired by Coleridge’s poem, ‘Kubla Khan’. Of particular interest is the painting of M.S. Subbulakshmi by M.F. Husain, created by him as a tribute on hearing the news of her passing, and signed by him in the Tamil script.

Some of the paintings were recently on display in Mumbai over two days.

The writer is an editor and author with biographies of Guru Dutt, Jagjit Singh and S.D. Burman to her credit.