Children to get a taste of art through Bala Kala Vikas 2023 in Hyderabad

April 13, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Budding art enthusiasts can learn pencil sketching, calligraphy and fabric painting, terracotta, lipin art and quill art at these workshops in Hyderabad

Special Correspondent

(File photo) Artwork created by a student | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

For children interested in art, Bala Kala Vikas 2023 in Hyderabad would offer good exposure and be a learning experience. Organised by M Eshwariah Art Gallery and Colour Crates, Bala Kala Vikas is an art show and workshop on various art techniques for children aged 3 to 16 years. “The idea is to create a platform where artists and budding art enthusiasts can come together and explore different ideas, observe and express. We want to encourage children to exhibit their skills and learn different art techniques AT workshops conducted by eminent artists,” says Sanjay Kumar, director of Eshwariah art Gallery.

Workshops on pencil sketching, calligraphy and fabric painting, terracotta, lippan art and quill art will be conducted by Ram Prathap Kalipatnapu, Navakanth Kirade, Sreedevi Sreemanthula, Suman Krishna, Devanshi Damani and Lalithambika Rompicherla, in the mornings (10am to 1pm) and afternoons (2pm to 5pm).

The exhibition is for charity, with proceeds from the sale of artworks by children will be used to distribute sanitary pads at an initiative by Rotary Club Hyderabad.

Besides competing for prizes in every age group, all participants receive certificates and mementoes on April 25.

Bala Kala Vikas 2023 at ES Art Gallery, Exhibition Grounds, Nampally between April 21 to 25; Fee: 1000 to exhibit artworks, ₹600 to attend any three workshops; For details contact 7013020027, or mail: meag1940@gmail.com

