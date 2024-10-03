Chennai | Vast Meditations at Apparao Galleries exhibits small format art

On a wall at Apparao Galleries, there are four abstract paintings by John Tun Sein that are colourful and chaotic. Not too far away, one can spot Chantal Jumel’s Pinpricks Tamil Geometry with intricate kolam patterns on white paper. Parth Kothekar’s intricate papercut art meanwhile, makes you stop in your tracks — his use of variances in depth and scale has you peering into the frame to take in his three dimensional architecture series.

Vast Meditations, an exhibition at the Apparao Galleries which showcases small format artworks is both fascinating and intriguing, for the diversity of the art on display, as well as, the rich history that precedes it.

“Every piece of art here is different. This format has meant that we have been able to bring together and showcase completely different narratives, genres and contrasting styles. The artists featured here are a mix of newer artists and artists I have worked with over the years,” says Sharan Apparao, director, Apparao Galleries, who has curated the exhibition.

Small format artworks in India have a history, from the courts of the Mughal, Rajasthani and Pahari regions where miniature paintings thrived. Back then, these works were not just artistic expressions, but cultural documents capturing the nuances of court life, mythology and spirituality.

Years later, contemporary artists continue to be inspired by this format and its ability to depict complex narratives and vivid scenes. They now use it to delve into modern themes, as is reflected in the art exhibited at Vast Meditations, which encapsulates varied narratives. With five paintings, Megha Joshi’s features the rudraksh bead as a metaphor for the divided self, and the quest to find order in chaos. Neeraja Chandra Peters for instance, uses abstract geometry and has mixed media pieces on display titled ‘decoding the self’, and ‘I am work in progress’. Depicting four differently patterned paper mats through gouache on wasli paper, Tanjima Kar Sekh’s series sees her explore religious symbolism and cultural heritage.

The 20 participating artists and their work on display is also a reflection of how the varied themes they delve into, can be distilled to make compelling statements within the small format they are dabbling in.

Archana Kadam, Dilip Kumar Kesavan, Dushyant Surabhai Patel, Madan Meena, Mayuri Chari, Megha Joshi, Pankaj Saroj, Prabhakar Kolte, Shijo Jacob, Shrinath Ishwaran, Sitikanta Samantsinghar, Vaishali Rastogi, Vanshika Rathi, Yogesh Ramakrishnan, and Yugal Kishore Sharma are among the artists exhibiting as part of Vast Meditations.

The exhibit will culminate in a symposium on miniatures in Indian art, where Priyani Roy Choudhury, visiting faculty of Visual Arts, Ashoka University, will deliver a series of talks on Exploring Vast Meditations, from October 5 to 8.

“When we are doing an exhibit of small format art, it is very important to talk about miniatures in India, and its history. We are keen on educating and inspiring, as well as taking steps to make these talks accessible to a wider audience,” says Sharan.

Vast Meditations is on at Apparao Galleries, Wallace Gardens 3rd Street till October 8. The symposium on Miniatures in Indian Art is on from October 5 to 8. For registrations, contact 28332226 or 28330726