Artist Bakula Nayak’s canvas of memories

We are surrounded by knick-knacks — grocery and ice cream bills, tea cups, images of birds, seasons and lots of memories and stories embedded in the works of Bengaluru-based artist Bakula Nayak. Her show The Air I Breathe, an exhibition of paintings and vintage ephemera at Kalakriti Art Gallery was a collaborative exercise on the inaugural day; while Bakula presented her paintings along with a series that are a contemporary take on Kalidasa’s Ritusamharam, classical musician Ranjani Sivakumar penned the music.

Bakula studied architecture, but didn’t have the patience for its nitty gritty. However, in the US, she worked in the field of design. When her family including her husband and three children returned to India, she launched a design company.

Bakula, a ‘storyteller who thankfully knows how to paint’, has been collecting vintage and abandoned papers since she was a teenager. “When we are alive, we have objects that are steeped with love. It could be a favourite pen, dress or book; but when we die, it becomes trash,” she shares. Bakula finds a connect in these ‘things that are no longer important.’ “When someone says my mother collected all this and I want to throw it, my heart burns. I have taken over this responsibility of being the memory keeper.”

Her house is full of papers, objects and random stuff that she has collected over the years. She juxtaposes these papers with her own imagination. Reading many pages of a gardening journal inspired her to do a narrative of three works. Chrysanthemums bloom in front of a teapot shaped house, old post cards, legal documents, bill receipts in other works bring back old memories.

Different dimensions

About her works inspired by Kalidasa’s Ritusamharam, she says, “I like being contemporary but I am also drawn to Indian history and literature, which we are unable to have an younger audience reach out to. These texts have no national, linguistic and religious borders as they appeal to everybody.” She hopes the works will stir conversations and create a renewed interest among people like it did in her house. While she was working on the series, her son would ask about the seasons she had finished painting. “My son knows that India has six seasons and that Kalidasa wrote Ritusamharam. I am hoping these paintings will evoke those conversations and this is my little way of hoping our Indian literature has its own place and we move forward with it.”

Bakula is also ‘love obsessed’, and not just romantic love. ‘My message is mostly about love,’ she cheers in a short video depicting her story. “If there was more love, we will not have these problems in the world. The people we meet on a daily basis are nice and loving people. If we strengthen the ‘just being loved’ feeling, it will make us stronger and we’ll be able to overcome anything.”

Her love extends to tea; as is evident in her works. It is her pause in life, she says! “Having tea is my mini vacation; It is a reminder for me to slow down and enjoy beauty in our every day life. Slowing down is important and tea is one of the ways to do that.”

Memories of her first painting takes her back to the 200 letters she found written by her parents. “I found these letters when my dad died. They have written everyday they were apart. I painted three works from those memories and gave one each to my children. It was painful for me and I couldn’t paint more. I continue to work on other papers.” she concludes.

(The Air I Breathe, an exhibition of paintings and vintage ephemera by Bakula Nayak is on at Kalakriti Art Gallery till September 2)