BS Desai’s paintings on display at Sublime Galleria

Bengaluru

21 October 2020 12:28 IST

The exhibition, titled Enigmatical Light, will be on till November 8

Curiosity about life and death, his practice of yoga and the mysteries of Nature influence the canvas of BS Desai. The artist believes his life and dreams are an integral part of his art.

Counting his mother as a source of inspiration, Desai says, “She stitched bits and pieces of cloth to create a beautiful kaudi (quilt). My paintings are the same, bringing in all hues of life.”

Advertising

Advertising

Desai, born in 1965 at Chiraladinni in Vijayapura district, was attracted to art at a young age. He studied Fine Arts and took photography as his profession for a brief period, before getting recruited as a drawing teacher in a Government school.

As a teacher, Desai tries to make his students aware of the need to conserve Nature. He often takes them on field trips to tanks, lakes and rivers and has photographed many rare birds that visit Hunasinakere tank in Hassan. “Not only birds but butterflies too travel long distances. I have spent long hours amidst these creatures,” he says.

Enigmatical Light, an exhibition of his paintings, is on at Sublime Galleria at UB City in Bengaluru till November 8.