British playwright Edward Bond’s radical ideas and theories inspired dramatists in India too

Edward Bond first attracted attention with The Pope’s Wedding and Saved in the 1960s. A playwright, theatre director, poet and dramatic theorist, Bond, obsessed with the question of responsibility, confronted his audiences with violence and cruelty around themes such as imperialism, economic exploitation, war and apartheid. This was reflected in plays such as Saved and Narrow Road to the Deep North. With Bond’s passing on March 3, at the age of 89, theatre has lost a highly controversial writer, whose radicalism about modern theatre and society, as well as his dramatic theories, won him an esteemed place among 20th and 21st century dramatists and theorists.
After Look Back in Anger written by John Osborne in 1956, it was Bond’s Saved, written in 1965, that took England by storm, making it a searing critique of a government unable to live up to the promises it had made after World War II, of offering a beleaguered nation a stable economy and future. Saved was set in the poverty stricken districts of post-war South London, where the youth lived off dole and lacked direction and purpose in their lives. The play centred around Len, a young working-class man struggling to find hope as the girl he loves, Pam, gives birth to another man’s unwanted child. Pam’s baby is born into a loveless and hopeless world, coming to a brutal end when it is stoned to death by local ruffians in a public park — as a dazed Len looks on, unable to stop them.