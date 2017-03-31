Brick by brick

It was by no means an easy feat on part of artist Sitaram Swain. The competition was stiff with 2500 works submitted by 810 participants to be judged by a 13-member strong jury to decide the Emerging Artist of the Year Award 2017. “Having been shortlisted among the top five itself, was a great encouragement and honour. Having won it, I see it as definite opportunity to widen and explore my creative boundaries outside of my traditional work space,” remarks Sitaram who will now represent India at the Glenfiddich Artists in Residence Programme (GARP). Spending three months at the Glenfiddich distillery at Scotland’s Dufftown with six other artists from China, Taiwan, Korea, Canada, Australia and Scotland he will create a work of his own choice.

Talking about the Indian leg of GARP, Andy Fairgrieve, the programme’s global coordinator, observes, “The response in India like previous years was tremendous and the works submitted fantastic. Choosing from varied forms and genres is never easy as it requires repeated viewing, critical understanding of the content and context and then narrowing down a list to discuss with the jury members and arrive at a consensus.” This time the jury comprised collectors, gallery owners and artists including Jagannath Panda, Swapan Seth, Sunil Sethi and Feroz Gujral among others.

Andy Fairgrieve

Buoyant with his success, Sitaram, a graduate from Mumbai’s Sir JJ School of Arts looks forward to his stay in Scotland.

Most of Sitaram’s works are illustrations and installations. “Right now, I am focusing on working with different objects and materials used for construction like bricks and stones and those used in household like pots, kulo (used for winnowing), utensils and pans etc. Most of my inspiration is drawn from my own home.”

The artworks submitted for the competition by Sitaram were on these lines. The one vastly appreciated was ‘There Was Sky Before’. “The idea came to me due to increase in urbanisation and number of buildings. Using bricks and acrylic paint on them I wanted to emphasise that though small in size bricks when they come together overtime emerge as a building. This mammoth structure when compared to the puny bricks disrupts the view to sublime beauty of sky.”

Likewise, in ‘Winnowing’ using rice grain, glue and kulo – all simple things Sitaram reflects on “how daily life objects function in a wider sense.” “Kulo is used to separate rice from its impurities. I glued rice to it in the shape of a State which I then painted with acrylic. This have metaphorically presents a political and economic perspective of division of a State like that of Telengana from Andhra Pradesh recently. The essence of this work is separation.”

Rich in imagination

Just as situations, near home get Sitaram’s attention, so do heavenly objects thousands of miles away. In ‘Sleep Of Reason Produces Fantasies’, he links sleep and fantasies. One sees a painted clay pot which is portrayed as a moon with rabbits cut from black colour fabric surrounding it. “Inspired by Don Francisco Goya’s painting, ‘The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters’, it is a purely imaginary work. Taking cue from the story that there is a rabbit in the moon, I show many of them coming out of it, to jump and frolic around in the quiet of the night when everybody else is sleeping and dreaming.”

On being asked if he has lined up what he intends to do during his residency, Sitaram replies, “Nothing concrete, but I would like to do some work on installations by using the local objects and materials. The visit to museums, monuments and galleries too will provide inspiration.”

It is at this stage that Fairgrieve’s role gets magnified. “Besides playing the host and making artists comfortable I have to interact with each of them, understand what they intend to do and facilitate in all ways to enable them to execute their work.” Stating that this is tougher than the work of a usual curator “who selects from existing works”, he explains, “here instead of working with finished artwork I am involved from the beginning to end, inception of the idea to procuring materials to making and displaying them at our art gallery.” According to him this challenging part of the job is what has kept him going since the programme was launched in 2002. “Working with creative people always brings its own rewards. Moreover meeting artists at different levels of their career and background makes the experience satisfying,” he comments.