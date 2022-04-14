The artist’s debut solo show opens at Hyderabad’s State Art Gallery on April 15

The excitement is palpable in artist Bhavani G S’ voice. “This is my first solo show in Hyderabad and I have not been able to sleep for the past few days due to the thrill of coming to the city. I am glad I could come early,” she says ahead of her multi-disciplinary exhibition, Fragmented Memories, that opens at the State Art Gallery on April 15. The show consisting of paintings and video art brings memories to the fore connecting the past to the present and vice versa.

Bhavani G S | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Besides a few short videos, around 35 works done in acrylics and watercolours promise to give artlovers an uncanny sense of being in the woods. The works done two years ago were to be displayed at Jehangir Art Gallery in March 2020 but got postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (she displayed at Jehangir Art Gallery two months ago). “Our lives changed in two years of the pandemic; My works also changed,” she shares.

Talakaveri by Bhavani G S | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Bond with Cauvery

Hailing from the mountain ranges of Kodagu in Karnataka surrounded by coffee plantations, Bhavani’s works represent the deep connection she shares with her native land and the river Cauvery. In fact, the artist has been working on a decade-long sustained project on Cauvery and has shot a few videos on water issues. This is part of a research-based work on her journeys that started in 2012 when she travelled (around 65 kilometres) along the river from TalaCauvery (in Coorg district where Cauvery originates) reaching the Bay of Bengal in Poompuhar and observing the changing shores of the confluence of the river.

Poompuhar by Bhavani G S | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Her journey started as a probe into water issues like pollution, ended up forging a bond with the river. “I fell in love with Cauvery and wanted to travel with it. Hence a bit of the river will always be there in my works.” Memories evolved as COVID-19 triggered uncertainties and took her back to her home town that was witness to unscientific man-made changes leading to disasters.

“Television and the internet kept us connected but our relationships had changed and we were disconnected from each other. The pandemic taught us the value of many things, especially freedom,” she points out. She connected images emanating from her childhood memories to her current stay in Bengaluru. The migration issue made her ponder her life when she migrated to Bengaluru. The elephant corridor has disappeared as people have moved in. I am responsible in a way for that disappearance.”

Milestone 3A Talakaveri by Bhavani GS | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The anxieties also took her back to her childhood when she recollected the solace she got as a child by hearing the howling of Western Ghats fox and the jackal. “The Western Ghats fox is on the verge of extinction,” she says. The various images that touched her mind and soul have found a place on her canvas.

Fragmented Memories by Bhavani G S will be at the State Art Gallery till April 24