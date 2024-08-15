Bengaluru’s MAP holds unusual tactile exhibit

How often is one allowed to engage with art at galleries and museums apart from absorbing it visually? Visitors are almost always restricted from interacting with art due to multiple reasons and safety concerns. Addressing this common issue, The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru, recently conducted Please Touch (Smell, Hear and See), a walkthrough that allowed visitors to interact with art using their senses of touch, smell, hearing and sight.

Harlton Lejo Joseph and Jane Caryn Thomas who came up with the idea for this walkthrough believe that museums are typically elitist. “Museums don’t let you touch artwork, it’s all there for you to just sit and admire,” says Harlton. “I believe the reason why I wanted to do Please Touch was to incorporate the idea of the five senses. It was initially supposed to be an activity for children, but it later turned out to be an activity for all age groups to experience art through different media.”

Khushi Bansal, research curator at MAP who mentored Harlton and Jane says, “What made us approve this idea was the fact that tactility and the senses are important in art; we were looking at methods by which we could reach younger audiences.”

She adds that both Harlton and Jane, who are summer interns at the museum, were given directives that the art they chose for the walkthrough had to be specific to VISIBLE/INVISIBLE: Representation of Women in Art, one of the exhibitions at MAP. “They could work around that topic and develop walkthroughs for people based on what they see and what they wanted.”

“It is not always that one can get to touch art at a museum so it was important to create a space where everyone could take something away,” says Khushi. “At the same time, the different backgrounds of people conducting walkthroughs bring a new perspective. Harlan from a law background and Jane with a literature and journalism background brought varied interpretations to the table which was important.”

The walkthrough took viewers on a tour that was demarcated into four sections — Goddess, Sexuality and Desire, Power and Violence, and Struggle and Resistance. The exhibits were across the museum and visitors were allowed to interact with the featured artworks and experience it without any barriers.

Talking about the underlying theme of the sections, Harlton said, “A lot of labels and misrepresentation of women exist in society; this exhibition is an attempt to challenge that perception and break it down.”

Some of the art in Please Touch included Jangarh Singh Shyam’s Phulwari Devi, Vari da Bagh by Gurjeet Singh, an untitled work by Bhupen Khakhar and and Back to Square One by Sonia Jose.

Keeping in mind the nature of the theme, a special walkthrough was adapted for students and children.

Apart from the walkthrough, the exhibition also had worksheets that traced the visitors’ path through the museum. Art bingo, sketching, interactive thought bubbles and QR codes gave the visitors a chance to interact with art in a fun and educational manner.

VISIBLE/INVISIBLE: Representation of Women in Art through the MAP Collection will be on display till December 1, 2025