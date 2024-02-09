Bengaluru’s ArtMantram’s Karanataka Kalotsava 2024 commences today

February 09, 2024 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

ArtMantram, a 25-year old NGO, based in Bengaluru will host a 10-day cultural extravaganza, across the city. Called Karnataka Kalotsava 2024, the event will be a “celebration of music, dance and theatre,” says Raji Narayan, the president of ArtMantram, who adds that the trust was started by IPS Jija Hari Singh.

“I have been associated with ArtMantram for the past 16 years. We are an NGO that is into promoting art and artisans, organising events to create art awareness. We believe art is inclusive. It should be a part of society and accessible to everyone, not just elite,” says Raji, over a call from her residence in Bengaluru.

“Till date, we have organised over 500 events and a range of workshops, programmes and camps to take this initiative. I also believe we have made a significant impact through our work on the landscape of the art scene in Karnataka. We see the Karnataka Kalotsava as an extension of our everyday work,” says Raji, adding that this is their second edition of the Karnataka Kalotsava. “The first was in 2020 and happened in the middle of the pandemic. Hence, we created a hybrid model so everyone could have access to events and products through our virtual platforms. We saw a huge, positive response from people, which helped us generate funds for artisans and artistes.”

Besides organising events and art camps, Raji shares that they “also organise livelihood projects for tribals in Bandipur, underprivileged children and special art camps for children battling cancer. We have conducted multiple programmes at KIDWAI as we believe art heals”.

The 2024 edition will happen across the city across various venues “so everyone has access to the festival. This festival is specifically for Bengaluru city. We also have an art camp where senior artists will paint for three consecutive days on the premises of Ravindra Kalakshetra,” she says.

Karnataka Kalotsava at a glance

February 9: Sammilana, a dance performance by Rupesh Arangam Dance Ensemble at Samsa Bayalu, Ravindra Kalakshetra, 6pm

February 11: Naam Ghum Jayega, by Ramachandra Hadapad and team; music performance at Samsa Bayalu, Ravindra Kalakshetra, 5.30pm

February 12: Gulabi Gang, Kannada play at Nayana Auditorium, 7pn.

February 13: Concert by Invisible Orchestra at St Joseph’s School auditorium, Richmond Road, 5.30pm.

February 19: Sita: A monodrama in Hindi by Anjana Chandak, at Level 6, Church Street, 6pm.

February 21: Turnarounds, an English play directed by Prakash Belawadi at BIC Auditorium, 7pm.

February 24: Dhrupad duet by Umakant Gundecha and Anant Gundecha at Havyaka Sabhabhavan, Malleswaram, 5.30pm.

The event is open to all. Call 9740954366 for details.

